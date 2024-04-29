A key detail in Portsmouth's pursuit of Crystal Palace talent Jadan Raymond has been revealed.

Pompey have been known admirers of the Welsh youth international for a while now.

Following the January transfer window, which saw the club sign several key players that helped them win the league, like Callum Lang, Owen Moxon, Myles Peart-Harris, and others, manager John Mousinho reflected on it and said that he was pleased with the deals that they were able to do.

There was one unnamed player that they went for but weren't able to complete a move for, and that person was revealed to be Raymond by journalist Chris Wise.

He added that the deal would have been a permanent one, and that there was an expectation that Pompey would have another go at getting the 20-year-old in the summer window.

Mousinho didn't explicitly comment on Raymond, although the Portsmouth News believe that the club still hold an interest in him, but he said that he was happy with the position that the club were in heading into the upcoming transfer window.

"It does help us that we’ve got a slight head start now in terms of preparation, and we can now look at the list we’ve been compiling, which is the Championship list," said the former Oxford United player, via the News.

"We can look at that and what it means for us over the summer. Hopefully by the time the transfer window opens we’re in a good position to push the button on a few deals like last summer."

As Portsmouth gear up for life in the second tier, they look intent on doing business early.

With the previous contact that had been made between the club and the Eagles over a deal for Raymond, he could be one that comes through the door early, and news of an interesting detail around the attacking midfielder could make things even easier.

Jadan Raymond contract detail

The South London Press has reported that Raymond will have just one year left on his current deal with the Premier League side when the 2024/25 season gets under way.

They also added that Pompey's interest in the Wales youth international, who has played four times against EFL opposition over the past two seasons, in the Football League Trophy, still remains.

With Raymond's contract set to expire at the end of next season, this should make a permanent move for the 20-year-old much easier, as, if Palace can't get him to sign a new deal in the 24/25 campaign, then he could leave for free, and they would almost certainly rather make some money from him than not.

Portsmouth's recent history of youth recruitment should encourage fans

Mousinho has brought in some fantastic young players this season, the two main ones being Alex Robertson and Abu Kamara. The Australian Manchester City midfielder's season was curtailed by a nasty hamstring injury earlier in the season.

Kamara has been a brilliant asset for Mousinho throughout the campaign, especially in their run-in, and, when fit, Robertson was outstanding in the games that he did play.

Alex Robertson and Abu Kamara's 23/24 league stats Player Apps Starts Goals Assists Average Sofascore rating Alex Roberston 23 20 1 4 7.12/10 Abu Kamara 46 37 8 10 7.02/10 Stats taken from Sofascore - correct as of 29th April

The boss, and the recruitment team around him, have shown themselves to be very capable of spotting young talents who can help the team immediately. This should make fans more excited about a possible deal for Raymond.