Portsmouth keeping tabs on 26-year-old ahead of upcoming transfer window

Portsmouth are keeping tabs on Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window, according to a report from The News.

Lindsay emerged as a target for Pompey in January but the club were unable to strike an agreement with the Millers.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was not prepared to sanction an exit for Lindsay due to the fact that he wanted to keep his squad intact heading into the closing stages of the campaign.

The midfielder has been utilised sporadically by the Millers in recent times.

In the club’s last 10 league fixtures, Lindsay has only managed to make three appearances due to the presence of Oliver Rathbone and Ben Wiles.

Forced to watch on from the bench for Rotherham’s 3-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town earlier this month, it will be interesting to see whether the 26-year-old is handed the opportunity to showcase his ability in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday when his side take on Sutton United at Wembley Stadium.

Due to Rotherham’s involvement in this competition, Portsmouth’s clash with their League One rivals is now set to take place on April 12th instead of this weekend.

The Verdict

Whereas Portsmouth are currently able to call upon the services of Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe, they may need to bolster their options in this particular position due to the fact that Shaun Williams, Jay Mingi and Louis Thompson are out of contract this summer.

Rotherham have yet to trigger an option in Lindsay’s deal which will extend his stay at the club and thus there is a possibility that he will become a free-agent in June.

If Lindsay is available on a free transfer, Pompey ought to consider making a move for him as he has demonstrated during his time with the Millers that he is capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

In the 44 games that he has played at this level for Rotherham, the midfielder has provided a respectable total of seven direct goal contributions.

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness next season, Lindsay could potentially help Portsmouth reach new heights in League One.