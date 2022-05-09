Portsmouth keeping tabs on 26-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window

Portsmouth are currently keeping tabs on Altrincham defender Toby Mullarkey, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that Pompey have watched Mullarkey play for Altrincham in the National League this season.

Head coach Danny Cowley recently admitted that Portsmouth will be looking to unearth some individuals from non-league sides who could potentially go on to make a positive impact in the third-tier for his side.

During the current campaign, Mullarkey has featured on a regular basis for the Robins in the fifth-tier.

In the 39 league appearances that he had made this season, the defender has helped his side keep nine clean-sheets at this level.

Mullarkey has also scored three goals for Altrincham and featured for the club in the first round of the FA Cup last year.

With the defender’s deal at Moss Lane set to expire this summer, Portsmouth could sign him on a free transfer if he opts to turn down the new contract that he has been offered.

Altrincham are believed to be keen on keeping Mullarkey at the club as they seek to take on full-time professional status next season for the first time in their history.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Portsmouth decide to step up their pursuit of Mullarkey in the coming weeks following the revelation that they are keeping a close eye on the defender.

Mullarkey has yet to play in the Football League during his career and thus Cowley will need to be certain that the Altrincham man will be able to cope with the competitiveness of League One before committing to a swoop.

Portsmouth are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back as Hayden Carter is set to return to Blackburn Rovers when his loan deal officially reaches a conclusion at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett’s future at Fratton Park is currently uncertain due to the fact that his contract expires this summer.

Portsmouth are no longer able to automatically trigger a clause included in Raggett’s current deal which would have extended his stay at the club for another 12 months due to the fact that they missed out on promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.