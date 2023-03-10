Blackpool
Portsmouth keen to secure transfer deal for Blackpool man this summer
Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that he would like to sign on-loan winger Owen Dale from Blackpool if the opportunity arises.
Pompey brought Dale to the club from the Seasiders just after the 2022-23 season started under previous manager Danny Cowley, with the ex-Crewe Alexandra man not in the plans of then-Blackpool boss Michael Appleton.
Dale managed to rack up just 15 Championship appearances last season for the Tangerines, but was allowed to depart on a temporary basis and dropped into League One to seek regular game-time.
The 24-year-old has played 39 times in all competitions for Portsmouth this season and has played in every single league match since his arrival, notching one goal and five assists in 32 appearances in the third tier.
Dale has started every single match since Mousinho replaced Cowley in the dugout at Fratton Park, and has now expressed his desire to turn the forward’s current loan into something more full-time on the south coast.
“We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer,” Mousinho told The News about a potential permanent deal for Dale.
“We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my 11 games here.
“It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment.
“It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.”
The Verdict
It could be a bit of a wait for Portsmouth to find out if they can sign Dale considering Blackpool’s current position.
They are in real danger of relegation to League One and if Mick McCarthy is replaced in the dugout come the summer, the new person in charge could want to keep Dale at Bloomfield Road.
Despite not getting on the scoresheet much, Dale has been a creative threat down the right flank, and especially if the Seasiders are in League One next season their manager could see what he’s done at Pompey and want to give him a chance.
With just one year left on his contract at Blackpool though, Dale could be faced with a big decision in a few months time but it’s clear to see where he is definitely wanted.