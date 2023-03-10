Portsmouth keen to secure transfer deal for Blackpool man this summer

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that he would like to sign on-loan winger Owen Dale from Blackpool if the opportunity arises.

Pompey brought Dale to the club from the Seasiders just after the 2022-23 season started under previous manager Danny Cowley, with the ex-Crewe Alexandra man not in the plans of then-Blackpool boss Michael Appleton.

Dale managed to rack up just 15 Championship appearances last season for the Tangerines, but was allowed to depart on a temporary basis and dropped into League One to seek regular game-time.

The 24-year-old has played 39 times in all competitions for Portsmouth this season and has played in every single league match since his arrival, notching one goal and five assists in 32 appearances in the third tier.

Dale has started every single match since Mousinho replaced Cowley in the dugout at Fratton Park, and has now expressed his desire to turn the forward’s current loan into something more full-time on the south coast.

“We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer,” Mousinho told The News about a potential permanent deal for Dale.