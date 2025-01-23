Portsmouth are eyeing a move for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with the club keen to sign the 18-year-old on a pre-contact, according to Anthony Jospeh.

The Sky Sports News editor claims that Pompey want to make the forward part of their first team squad, with the teenager's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Joseph added that Celtic are yet to formally offer Cummings a new contract, who also has interest from Europe and the Premier League, and has been prolific for the Hoops' B team this season, scoring 24 times in 23 appearances in the Lowland League as well as the UEFA Youth League.

Portsmouth set to move for in-demand Celtic striker Daniel Cummings

While Portsmouth's primary focus will be on retaining their Championship status, the club clearly have one eye on the future if their interest in Cummings is anything to go by.

Pompey have had an upturn in results which has seen them rise to 18th in the table, having occupied the bottom three for much of the season.

Goals have not been an issue for the South Coast outfit this season, with Callum Lang the club's top scorer with 10 league goals.

However, Pompey are looking to fend off serious competition to land Celtic's Cummings, who has interest from the likes of Bologna, Club Brugge and RB Salzburg.

The player reportedly has interest from the Premier League, while Sunderland were strongly linked with the player earlier in the window, although their interest appears to have cooled.

Mousinho's side are reportedly seeking a pre-contract agreement with the player, which means he would join up with Portsmouth in the summer if they were to complete a deal.

First-team factor could be Portsmouth trump card in Daniel Cummings transfer chase

While Portsmouth will face stiff competition for Celtic's much-wanted prospect, they could hold an advantage over their reported rivals.

If Cummings fails to sign a new deal at Celtic Park, then the allure of first-team football should be something the striker is seeking, and that is exactly what Pompey are said to be offering.

Although clubs from across Europe and the Premier League are reportedly keen on the teenager, it is unlikely he would slot straight into their starting elevens.

Mousinho's side are supposedly offering this opportunity at Fratton Park, and it could be a defining factor in any decision Cummings makes.

Daniel Cummings' 2024/25 Lowland League statistics - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 17 18 0

News of Portsmouth's pursuit of Cummings should be encouraging for the club's supporters, as the club clearly have a plan to strengthen their squad come the end of the season.

Pompey's transfer plans will undoubtedly hinge on their Championship status, but if recent results are anything to go by, then the future looks bright.