Portsmouth keen on deal for 25-year-old

Portsmouth are interested in doing a deal for Manny Monthe, with the Tranmere Rovers centre-back looking like he will be handed a lifeline at League One level.

For Pompey, they are planning for another year of League One football after a disappointing defeat in the semi-finals of the play-offs last week. They lost out to Oxford United on penalties.

Attention is clearly turning to recruitment, with Alan Nixon confirming that they are very keen on doing a deal for Monthe, who has just suffered relegation back into League Two with Tranmere.

Portsmouth. Very keen to sign Tranmere centre half Monthe this time round. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

The 25-year-old has been with Rovers since February 2018, having initially joined the club on loan.

During the course of his time with the club, Monthe has managed 93 appearances and was part of Micky Mellon’s group of players that won promotion at Wembley last season.

A return to League One wasn’t the fairytale Tranmere expected, but 39 appearances in all competitions saw Monthe impress and catch the eye of those in the upper echelons of the division.

The Verdict

Monthe is a good defender and there’s a lot to like about him from a Portsmouth point of view.

He’s a good age and after last season in League One, he’s clearly comfortable at that level.

His long-term future will be at a better level that Tranmere are currently at and if it isn’t to be Portsmouth for him, it’ll be another team at League One level.

It’s hard on Tranmere, but their relegation makes things tough.

