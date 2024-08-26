Portsmouth have made an approach to sign Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry.

According to The News, the Championship side are hoping to secure a loan move for the 19-year-old before the transfer window closes later this week.

John Mousinho is targeting further arrivals before Friday evening’s deadline, with the club now back in the second tier of English football.

This latest development comes following a loan agreement with the Seagulls for young striker Mark O’Mahony, who is set to join for the full campaign after Fabian Hurzeler's side's EFL Cup commitments this week.

Portsmouth have signed 12 players already this summer, but won’t be stopping there, as they look to build a competitive squad for the Championship.

Portsmouth eye Amario Cozier-Duberry deal with Brighton

Cozier-Duberry made the switch to Brighton earlier this summer, arriving from Premier League rivals Arsenal on a free transfer after turning down a new Gunners deal.

The teenager is unlikely to feature much in their first-team squad this year though, meaning the south coast outfit could be open to a loan move in order for him to earn regular minutes.

Portsmouth have reportedly made an approach to sign the winger, but it is unclear whether an agreement can be struck between the two clubs.

Pompey have already loaned in Sam Silvera from Middlesbrough, with O’Mahony also set to arrive later this week.

That means Pompey will only have three more loan slots available to utilise in their squad, with Cozier-Duberry eyed up to take one of them,

Mousinho will have plenty of wide options to choose from in his squad if Cozier-Duberry is signed, with Harvey Blair, Matt Ritchie, Elias Sorensen, Silvera and Josh Murphy all joining the club this summer, adding to the mercurial talents of Paddy Lane, with Callum Lang also capable of featuring out there.

It is expected to be a busy end to the summer transfer window for Mousinho's side, and the club is reportedly looking to fill all five of their loan player slots before the market shuts.

However, it remains unclear whether they can convince Brighton to loan the youngster with no decision yet made over his immediate future.

Portsmouth’s start to the 2024/25 Championship season

Portsmouth have drawn all three of their opening league games of the new Championship campaign.

Mousinho’s side were denied a first win of the year against Middlesbrough last weekend with a 90th minute penalty from Tommy Conway.

Championship standings 2024/25 (as of August 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 3 0 4 10 Middlesbrough 3 0 4 11 Sheffield United 3 +2 3 12 Oxford United 3 0 3 13 Portsmouth 3 0 3 14 Hull City 3 0 3 15 Derby County 3 -2 3 16 Sheffield Wednesday 3 -2 3

A 2-2 draw with Boro has left the team 13th in the table, with three points from a possible nine.

Up next for Pompey is a home game against league leaders Sunderland on 31 August, which will take place after the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Amario Cozier-Duberry could be a good Abu Kamara replacement for Portsmouth

Cozier-Duberry has played for England at underage level up to under-19's, and was considered a top talent in the Arsenal academy before leaving this summer.

So, his addition would be an exciting one for Portsmouth if they can get a deal over the line, although there will be some concern over potential game time.

The team is stacked in attacking talent already, so this is not an area of the squad that particularly needs strengthening, unless Ritchie is to be used sparingly and Sorensen will be played up-front as opposed to the left flank.

However, if they do sign him then Mousinho will clearly have plans to use him as otherwise there would be no point to this pursuit, and he could be the answer to replacing Abu Kamara from last season.

Kamara wants to depart Norwich after his exploits for Pompey in the 2023-24 League One campaign, but it is unlikely that Mousinho and co will be able to afford his services - as a left-footed winger though, Cozier-Duberry is a similar type of player to the Canaries man, which is why he is an understandable target.