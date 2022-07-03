Portsmouth join other League One clubs in pursuit of non-league star

Portsmouth are interested in making a summer move for Dorking Wanderers striker Alfie Rutherford, as per a report from D3D4 Football.

The report states that several third-tier clubs are interested in the forward who netted 30 times in 35 National League South matches last time out.

Born in Portsmouth, and spending time within the club’s academy, Pompey will have to fork out a figure around the £200,000 mark to lure him back to Fratton Park this summer.

Rutherford played an integral role as Dorking secured promotion to the National League via the play-offs, with Rutherford’s performances during the first half of the season also attracting interest from the Football League.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Portsmouth FC players are playing for now?

1 of 27 James Bolton? Plymouth Sunderland Wycombe Wigan

It remains to be seen what other clubs are interested in the 23-year-old and if Portsmouth are able to strike a transfer agreement with the now fifth-tier club, who will be eager to keep hold of him.

The verdict

A player with evident talent, who has proven to be at least a level above the sixth tier of English football, it will be interesting to see where the next move might be.

Non-league football has produced some excellent attacking talents over the last decade or so, with Jamie Vardy, Andre Gray and Lee Gregory all being picked up from outside the top four divisions of English football.

A prolific striker, with athleticism and physicality, as well as attacking intelligence in abundance, Rutherford could be a strong addition in the third tier.

At 23, the ceiling is high for the young forward who could be afforded his first chance within the Football League.