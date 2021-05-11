Portsmouth join Barnsley, Brentford, Luton Town and QPR in transfer race for 21-y/o

Portsmouth are the latest club to have targeted a move for Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine this summer, with the News reporting that the 21-year-old is one of the club’s main priorities heading into the transfer window.

The playmaker has been one of the few leading lights for a Swindon side who succumbed to relegation back to Sky Bet League Two this season, with Twine having featured 25 times for his boyhood side in the league.

A talented set piece taker, the midfielder notched up an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists this term during spells with the Robins and Newport County, after he spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Welsh side.

And it is this form which has attracted interest from the likes of Barnsley, Brentford, Luton and QPR as he weighs up his future after rejecting the offer of a new contract at the County Ground.

Twine originally came through the ranks of Swindon’s academy and has played just south of 60 games for his hometown side.

The Verdict

This signing would be a huge statement of intent from Portsmouth and Danny Cowley if they managed to get it over the line this summer, with Twine being amongst some of the best young talents that the Football League has to offer.

There will inevitably be offers flooding in from various clubs as the race for the 21-year-old’s signature hots up but I do feel that he will be swayed by one thing and one thing only and that’s playing time.

He is good enough to play in the Championship but the question is – which club can offer him a starting spot every week? I’m not sure there are many on the list of potential suitors, with Barnsley and Brentford in particular being well stocked with talent in the centre of the pitch.

A move to Pompey could therefore appeal to the youngster as it is a club that holds ambitions of making it’s way back up the leagues and has a clear desire to play a more attractive brand of football that would in theory but Twine right at the heart of it.