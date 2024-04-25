John Mousinho has opened up on Portsmouth’s chances of retaining Abu Kamara beyond his current loan spell.

The winger is currently on loan from Championship side Norwich City, and has been a key part of the Pompey squad this term.

He has contributed eight goals and 10 assists from 45 appearances in League One this season (all stats from Fbref).

The 20-year-old has been a key figure in Mousinho’s side as they clinched promotion to the Championship.

The south coast club sealed their place in top spot in the table going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures in the third tier.

Abu Kamara - Portsmouth league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 45 (37) 8 (10)

Mousinho has suggested that it is unclear whether Portsmouth will be able to keep Kamara beyond this campaign, confirming his intention to hold talks with the Canaries in the summer.

He is hoping to keep the player in the squad, suggesting a loan move to a Championship side would be good for him to continue his development.

“I think with Abu it’s a very, very interesting one,” said Mousinho, via The News.

“I think he’s produced scintillating football on the left, but done it even better on the right.

“He’s not really looked back since coming over to that flank.

Related Millwall casting eyes over Portsmouth FC player The attacker is set to be on the move this summer

“Who knows what will happen with Abu? I’m sure that will be another conversation we have with Andrew and Norwich come the summer, then we’ll see how it goes from there.

“If you look at those pathways for players who end up in the Premier League.

“A really successful League One loan spell followed by a Championship loan spell probably sets you up for the next level.

“Not that he may be ready to step up to the Premier League, should Norwich make it, but we’ll see what happens there. Again though, that’s out of our hands and we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Portsmouth's Championship promotion

Portsmouth clinched the League One title with games to spare, earning their return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

The club has struggled to maintain a fight for promotion in the last several years, despite their worst finish in the third tier being 10th since their promotion from League Two in 2017.

Pompey made the play-offs just twice prior to Mousinho’s arrival, one of which came in the curtailed season.

But it has been an impressive year for the club, who will now be planning for life back in the second tier under the 37-year-old coach.

Kamara staying at Portsmouth could be crucial

Kamara is now bedded into this Portsmouth side, and has cemented himself as a key part of the team.

It would ease the burden on their summer plans significantly if an agreement could be reached with Norwich for at least another loan, if not a permanent move.

He looks ready for the step up to the Championship, and should be looking for consistent game time at that level next year.

It remains to be seen whether David Wagner would have any use for him in the Norwich squad, especially if Premier League promotion is achieved, so another year at Fratton Park might be the best next step for his development.