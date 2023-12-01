Highlights Portsmouth manager Mousinho believes Manchester City will not recall midfielder Alex Robertson from his loan spell in January.

Robertson has been performing well at Portsmouth, making 20 appearances and contributing one goal and two assists.

Mousinho thinks Robertson's professional development will benefit from staying at Portsmouth, and there are currently no indications that anything will change.

There are no indications that Manchester City will recall midfielder Alex Robertson from his loan spell with Portsmouth in January as things stand.

That's according to Pompey manager John Mousinho, who is confident the treble winners will be pleased with progress the 20-year-old is making at Fratton Park.

How have things gone for Robertson on loan at Portsmouth?

Prior to this season, Robertson's only senior experience had come with five games during a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County in the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result, the summer transfer window saw the midfielder loaned out in search of more first-team football, which he has certainly got at Portsmouth.

Robertson joined Pompey on a season-long loan back in August, becoming one of 14 new players to join the club in that period.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

Since then, the 20-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Mousinho's side, scoring one goals and providing two assists in that time.

That form has seen him help Pompey to second place in the current League One table, three points clear of the play-off places.

It has also seen him once again called up to the senior Australia international squad, at times this season.

Now it seems as though Mousinho is confident that Robertson will be allowed to see the season, and Portsmouth's promotion push, all the through to the end.

What has Mousinho said about the possibility of Manchester City recalling Robertson?

Given the form he is producing for the club, there is concern among some Portsmouth fans, that Robertson could be recalled by City in January, and sent out on loan elsewhere, to test him at a higher level.

However, it seems Mousinho believes that will not happen, although he admits that is not something he can guarantee right now.

Asked whether he thinks City could recall Robertson in January, the Portsmouth boss told The News: "I think so. You never know for certain, because it’s something Manchester City control. I’d be surprised though if they saw him flourishing and wanted to change anything.

"In terms of his professional development he’s had one loan where things didn’t go particularly well and a second loan where things are going very, very well for him.

"The more he progresses here, the better things will be for him. Alex is 20 with a long, long career ahead of him and this football he’s playing at the moment is only going to benefit him and Manchester City in the future.

"I think all parties recognise that. At the moment there’s certainly no sign to us that anything would change."

What's next for Robertson and Portsmouth?

Currently sitting second in the third-tier standings, Pompey are level on points with league leaders Bolton Wanderers, trailing them on goal difference alone.

But with the Trotters in FA Cup Second Round action this weekend, Portsmouth have the chance to reclaim top spot in League One.

That comes when they make the trip to Sixfields on Saturday afternoon, to take on Northampton Town in league action.

Should Manchester City recall Robertson from Portsmouth?

You can understand why Mousinho is confident that Robertson will be allowed to stay at Portsmouth for the rest of the season.

City know that the midfielder is playing well there, meaning he is likely to be making the improvements to his game they would have been hoping for from this loan spell.

It could therefore be a gamble to recall him from that loan spell to send him out elsewhere, given there may be no guarantees he would get the same amount of game time with another club.

The experience of competing for trophies he is getting in this promotion race is also something City will likely want him to have, if he is to help them compete for silverware in the future, as they will no doubt have hopes of continuing to do.