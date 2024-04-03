Highlights Joe Ward's brace got Derby a point, but Moxon's wonderstrike kept Portsmouth top of the table with a 9 point lead.

John Mousinho believes Derby was content with the draw; tough weather conditions made the game even more challenging.

Portsmouth's tough run-in includes facing Shrewsbury, Bolton, and other formidable opponents as they eye promotion back to the Championship.

Portsmouth hosted Derby County in an automatic promotion battle for the ages.

Both sides took a point away from the game after the match at Fratton Park ended 2-2.

County wing-back Joe Ward netted himself a brace in the first half.

There was a pretty swift response to his first goal, with Norwich City loanee Abu Kamara levelling the scores for Pompey in the 27th minute; four minutes after Ward had opened the scoring. But, the 28-year-old's second goal of the night went unanswered for much longer. That was until Owen Moxon produced a wonderstrike, with less than 15 minutes to go in the 90, to put the game back to a stalemate.

Portsmouth were always going to end the night on top of the table, but Moxon's strike ensured that they held a healthy gap over their automatic promotion rivals. They are nine points ahead of Bolton Wanderers with five games left to play. That means that, if Shrewsbury Town were to succumb to Pompey in their next outing, then they would have the chance to win promotion with an away win at Bolton's Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Even though it wasn't the three points that they'd have hoped for, it was still a good result for John Mousinho's side, and he believes that the opposition were more than satisfied with a point too.

John Mousinho believes Derby were 'pretty happy' with a draw

The former Oxford United player thinks that Paul Warne's side were happy to come away from the match with a point, and he added that he felt his side were the more threatening of the two as they tried to go for the victory, while the Rams tried to hold on to their lead and threatened on the counter-attack.

He told the Portsmouth News: "There were a lot of ebbs and flows in the game, going behind twice obviously made it difficult for us, but we managed to get back in the match.

"We were definitely the most threatening side at 2-2 and in the second half we completely controlled the game and dominated it, but didn’t create quite enough chances to win, which was the only disappointment.

"I think Derby are pretty happy with a point, you can probably tell by the way they sat. There’s nothing wrong with that, that’s absolutely fair when you come to Fratton Park, but we wanted to win the game. You could see that with the substitutions we made and the way we still attacked the game.

"At 2-2 we still had that front line on the pitch and were slightly wary of being too open. I’m satisfied with a point in the circumstances of the game, but we wanted to win, you can tell by the way we set up. I will be very satisfied with that point if it turns out to be a crucial point at the back end of the season."

The first-time boss also added that he felt his team's approach was affected by the conditions that they had to play in, with rain and wind being a constant throughout the match.

"The conditions were really tough, the rain and wind didn't make it easy," said Mousinho to The News. "We had to probably take away some of the risk with the ball into our two number sixes.

"There were puddles in the middle of the park, I was actually worried the game might be called off because the ball wasn’t rolling particularly well."

Portsmouth's tough run-in could make life harder for them

If they get maximum points from their next two games, then Portsmouth will win promotion back to the Championship. But almost all of their remaining games will present some sort of challenge. Shrewsbury are a rugged team who win a lot of tight games, which is why they are pretty much clear of the relegation battle despite having scored the fewest goals in the league, as well as the second-worst goal difference in League One too.

Bolton away will obviously be tough; that match may be Ian Evatt's side's last true chance to cling on to their automatic promotion hopes. Then they have Barnsley at home - another tough opposition - then Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park, and a trip to in-form Lincoln City on the final day of the season.

Portsmouth 23/24 run-in Opposition Date Time Location Shrewsbury 06/04/24 3pm H Bolton 13/04/24 3pm A Barnsley 16/04/24 7:45pm H Wigan 20/04/24 3pm H Lincoln 27/04/24 3pm A

Six points, in total, from those remaining games should be enough for them to guarantee automatic promotion. Wanderers would have to win out and have a +3 goal difference over Pompey in the remaining games in order to leapfrog them. So they could easily wrap it up just with the games against Shrewsbury and Wigan. But there are definitely a few banana skins that they will need to avoid in order to secure their spot in the Championship for the 2024/25 season.