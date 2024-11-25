Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond is reportedly wanted by numerous clubs in the EFL in the January window, after being courted by Championship outfit Portsmouth in the summer to no avail.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been on Palace's books since the age of eight and signed professional terms at his boyhood club back in October 2020.

He has earned caps at under-16 and under-17 level for England, while he has also played for Wales' under-19 and under-21 teams alongside his impressive performances in Palace's youth teams, but is yet to make a professional appearance for the Eagles despite making the bench twice in the Premier League last season.

Raymond was linked with a move to Pompey at the end of last season, into the summer window, as he sought a first loan move of his short career, with John Mousinho's side looking to add attacking depth ahead of their return to the Championship.

His injury issues meant that a move never materialised, though, and Raymond has spent another six months sidelined at Palace, but has recently returned to full fitness and looks set for a temporary move away in the new year.

Jadan Raymond is a January target for multiple EFL clubs

According to a new report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, several EFL clubs are weighing up moves for Raymond, either on loan or a permanent deal, when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Raymond has emerged as a target for numerous sides in the Football League, but specific clubs have not been mentioned, yet could soon be revealed as the January window edges ever closer.

Jadan Raymond Premier League 2 career statistics Appearances 27 Starts 15 Goals 2 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The 21-year-old could leave either on loan or permanently, and the latter certainly seems like a possibility given his lack of chances in the Palace first-team as yet, especially with boss Oliver Glasner turning to other academy players in recent weeks amid senior injury woes.

It would also make sense for the Eagles, as the opportunity to receive some sort of tribunal fee would arise if he is sold on, with the South London Press reporting in April that his Palace contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and so a potential loan deal would likely see him depart as a free agent in July.

Raymond has been a long-standing Portsmouth target

It is unclear whether Pompey are one of the clubs that are currently eyeing Raymond for a possible January switch, but it would not come as a shock if they were, given their previous links to his services.

The South London Press' aforementioned April report revealed that Raymond had been close to a move to John Mousinho’s side in the January window, but ended up staying at Selhurst Park, only to suffer a season-ending injury two months later.

Portsmouth were claimed to still be interested in a move for the 21-year-old in the summer window, and The News' June update also reported on their continued interest in his services.

It was not even a month later that The News then revealed that Pompey's hopes of signing Raymond were fading, and that the same Palace add-on demands that had scuppered a January move were once again rearing their head in the summer window.

The Blues seemingly parked their interest in a move for the versatile attacker there, for the summer at least, but may well be back in for his services in January, considering that their hierarchy are 'big fans' of his, and Mousinho needs attacking signings in January to help his side avoid an immediate relegation back to League One this season.