Portsmouth are having a brilliant season so far in League One.

Pompey are currently top of the table, four points clear of Derby County in second.

It is very tight at the top of the third tier, with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United also in the race for promotion to the Championship, while Barnsley, Oxford United and Stevenage are all not far behind either.

Pompey had a little run of poor form over the Christmas period, but have gone on to win three of their last four games, which put them back at the top of the pile.

The South Coast club have not been helped by injuries this term and after a few more key players were ruled out, they could potentially look at signing Lee Evans as a short-term solution.

Pompey’s current injury situation

Arguably their best player in the first half of the season, Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson suffered a hamstring injury, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season, while star defender Regan Poole is also out for the rest of 2023/24.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho then confirmed that fellow midfielders Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin are also set to be out for the rest of the season, with a knee and shoulder injury respectively.

Add on the news that January signing Tom McIntyre is also out for the rest of the season after fracturing his ankle on his debut (making a tackle which subsequently got him sent off) and it has been a horrible week for the Portsmouth physios.

But with the loss of Devlin and Morrell to their midfield options, it means Mousinho’s side are lacking in depth in the middle of the park. It means that they may need to dip into the free agent market to source some short-term replacements to see them through until the end of the campaign.

Pompey could turn to Lee Evans

One player who Pompey could look to solve their current midfield problem is Evans.

The midfielder had his contract mutually terminated early earlier this week, after two-and-a-half seasons at Ipswich Town.

Evans has been out since September with a knee injury and, now in his last month of rehab, is nearing a return. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna stated that Evans will be doing his last month of rehab at Ipswich until he’s back in full training, with a view to him securing a move to another club.

Though he's not ready to plug in and play straight away, the midfield looks an ideal fit for what Pompey need until the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old would be an experienced option to have, having proven his quality in the EFL and been a part of the Ipswich team that were promoted from League One last season.

Lee Evans' last 5 seasons, as per Transfermarkt Season Team Division Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 Ipswich Championship 5 0 1 22/23 Ipswich League One 27 3 2 21/22 Ipswich League One 29 3 3 20/21 Wigan League One 24 2 3 19/20 Wigan Championship 33 2 1

More than just another set of legs, signing him to a short-term deal until the end of the season can provide some much-needed steel in their midfield - in 2022/23, he featured in the top 25% of League One central midfielders for tackle success, as well as in the top 20% for blocks made, the 10% for duel and aerial duel success, and the top 3% for ball recoveries (FotMob).

He's composed in possession and his passing range is excellent. Evans averaged 65.93 passes per 90 at 83.4% accuracy and 1.77 chances created per 90 last term, putting him in the top 10% of central midfielders.

Mousinho needs midfield reinforcements for what looks likely to be a tight finish to the League One promotion race so capitalising on Town's decision to terminate his contract, makes a lot of sense.