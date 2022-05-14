Portsmouth interested in Swansea City winger

Portsmouth are interesting in signing Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker according to reports.

Reporter Chris Wise broke the news that Portsmouth are interested in signing Whittaker and is one of several options being looked at by the South Coast club.

Danny Cowley is hoping to put together a squad that is capable of sustaining a promotion push after they missed out on a place in the playoffs this season.

Whittaker is seen as an attacking option that is of interest to the club as they look to navigate their way out of League One next season. With Swansea interested in signing Marcus Harness, a deal could be agreed by the two clubs.

Of the interest, Wise said: “Believe Pompey are quite keen on signing Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker. One of several options, and more likely to be a loan deal. Dialogue with Swans is already open with their interest in Marcus Harness.”

Whittaker joined Lincoln City on loan in January and scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Imps in League One.

The attacker had previously scored five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, having joined the club from Derby in January 2021.

As things stand, there are just over three years remaining on Whittaker’s contract with Swansea, securing his future in Wales until the end of 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

It would be a good signing for Portsmouth as Whittaker adds versatility to the forward line for Cowley’s side.

This is something that will certainly need replacing should Marcus Harness move on, and with links to other attacking players like Hartlepool’s Luke Molyneux, you can see what gaps are being plugged by Pompey.

Whittaker has proved he can perform at this level and with him being just 21, he still has a very high ceiling with his potential.