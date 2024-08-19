Highlights Portsmouth are interested in Liverpool forward Harvey Blair.

Blair's previous links with the club could finally result in a permanent move if an acceptable offer comes in.

Despite injuries and interest from other clubs, Blair's proven ability to find the back of the net is a tempting prospect for Portsmouth.

Young Liverpool forward Harvey Blair is said to be a player of interest for Portsmouth as the end of the transfer window edges ever closer.

Reds reporter David Lynch has said that Blair is someone that Pompey are looking at as they look to bolster their currently injury-ridden squad.

John Mousinho's luck with player fitness in recent times hasn't been great. The bug that bit them in this department last season has returned again for the new campaign, leaving the side with a bit of an alarming lack of depth.

The boss indicated that he expects some deals to be completed this week, with goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid expected to be one of them.

It's not just at the back that Portsmouth are looking to strengthen though, with signings in forward areas supposedly being looked at too.

Portsmouth interested in Harvey Blair

The Blues are said to have taken a liking to the Liverpool forward, who is set to be allowed to leave in what has been a summer of mass exodus for young Reds talents since Arne Slot took over as the club's new manager.

Lynch has said that should an acceptable offer come in for Blair, then they would be happy to let him leave permanently.

This isn't the first time that the 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Fratton Park. Last summer, Mousinho and his team were looking at the possibility of bringing him from Merseyside to the south coast but decided against it because they felt that he wasn't ready to play a season in League One, according to The News.

Blair has also been previously linked with other EFL clubs like Reading.

Instead of embarking on the first loan move of his career in the previous campaign, he stayed with Liverpool and was fairly heavily hit by injuries.

Despite this, the interest appears to remain. Blair's record at the youth level certainly suggests that he knows how to find the back of the net. In the 2021/22 campaign, he scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in the under-18s Premier League, as well as assisting five.

Harvey Blair's 21/22 U18 Premier League stats Apps Mins played Goals Assists 16 1164 10 5 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

With Colby Bishop recovering from heart surgery and Kusini Yengi missing the Luton Town game due to injury, Mousinho only had two attacking options to work with at the weekend: Christian Saydee and Elias Sorensen. They could maybe do with an extra body up top.

As well as Blair, Pompey have also been linked with AFC Bournemouth and former Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

Opening Pompey performances should give them transfer market confidence

When you're in the middle of the eye of this injury storm, it probably feels like there's going to be no end to it. But there will come one point where most, if not all, of the the squad is fit and healthy.

Even with their current absentees, Portsmouth have taken on two of the toughest oppositions that they will face this season and emerged from it with two points. That's an outcome that many, many supporters would have taken if they'd been offered it.

These stellar outings should put less weight on the club to make serious moves before the window closes. They're obviously going to do some deals, but two poor results against Leeds and Luton, combined with the injuries they have, could have caused them to hit the panic button.

Thankfully, there should be no need for that. There should be confidence in this group - a currently weakened one - that they can survive at this level based off what we've seen in their first two Championship fixtures.