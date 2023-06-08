Portsmouth are among a host of clubs looking to sign Ali Koiki on a free transfer this summer.

Who is Ali Koiki?

The left-back has been a key performer for Northampton Town since his arrival at Sixfields in 2021, although his contribution to their promotion-winning campaign was restricted due to injury.

Koiki played 22 times as Jon Brady’s side secured a return to League One, but with his deal expiring this summer, there have been doubts about the future of the powerful defender for some time.

Northampton are keen to keep the player, and have offered him a deal, however Football Insider has claimed that Koiki has offers from elsewhere as he weighs up the next move in his career.

The update states that Wycombe, Portsmouth, Aberdeen and St. Mirren are all monitoring the defender ahead of a potential summer switch, but it’s not clear where the 23-year-old will decide to go.

Pompey are known to be targeting younger players and free agents this summer, so Koiki certainly fits the bill as the south coast side look to back boss John Mousinho ahead of his first full season in charge.

Aberdeen may feel they have an advantage over their rivals though, as their third place finish in the Scottish Premiership means they are guaranteed European football next season, which will be in either the Europa League or the Conference League, depending on how their play-off goes later this summer.

Koiki has a big transfer decision to make

Ultimately, when a player runs their deal down, they’re in a position where they hold all the power, and that seems like a sensible decision from Koiki as he has a lot of attractive options at the table.

Given his age, and potential to improve, you’d have to say that he would be a good signing for all the clubs mentioned, and he is certainly ready to handle the step up to the third tier of English football. The only issue is his injury record this season, but hopefully for Koiki, he will be able to stay fit moving forward.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and it would be a real coup for Pompey if they can win the race for his signature. We know that Mousinho is planning a major rebuild at Fratton Park this summer, so there is a focus on adding young, hungry, talented players to the squad, which Koiki is.