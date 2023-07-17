Portsmouth are competing with League One rivals Charlton Athletic and Oxford United to sign Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies on loan, according to Phil Cadden from The Sun.

Charlton and Oxford's interest in the 21-year-old emerged over the weekend and it has now been revealed that Davies is also on Pompey's radar as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Isaak Davies?

A product of Cardiff's academy system, the Wales U21 international broke through in 2021/22 when he bagged three goals and three assists in 30 appearances - utilised across the forward line and on both flanks.

He found opportunities harder to come by last term, playing just 364 minutes of senior football, but remains a bright talent and was a Burnley target in the January transfer window.

The hard-working forward is blessed with plenty of pace, which could make him a real asset at League One level, and needs regular game time as he looks to continue his development - with the arrivals of Karlan Grant and Yakou Meite likely to mean opportunities are hard to come by at Cardiff this term.

Journalist Darren Wincoop reported on Sunday that outgoings were expected at Cardiff after a busy first month of the window and that Davies was one of the players attracting interest from EFL clubs - naming Charlton and Oxford as interested parties.

Cadden has offered an update on the forward's situation and claimed that Pompey are the third League One club in the race to sign the forward on loan.

When is Isaak Davies out of contract at Cardiff?

Davies put pen to paper on a new three-year deal in the Welsh capital last summer, which means his current contract expires in 2025.

He's clearly highly regarded by the Bluebirds but will be keen to prove himself on loan this term with a view to forcing his way into the first team picture next summer and earning another extension.

Portsmouth summer transfers

It's been a busy summer so far for Pompey as John Mousinho looks to shape his squad in his first transfer window at Fratton Park.

The South Coast club have signed 10 players so far. Six on free transfers - Jack Sparkes, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Ben Stevenson, Gavin Whyte, and Regan Poole - as well as four in deals that involved a fee - Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, and Kusini Yengi.

A large chunk of the squad left earlier in the summer when their contracts expired so there has been plenty of turnover ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, when Pompey will want to compete for the play-offs and automatic promotion.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent at the end of June when seven new players had been brought in, Mousinho revealed his stance on the club's business and hinted that they could do some late-window deals.

He said: "There is still a bit of business to go.

"There is definitely more we need to do and a couple of spots to fill but we are really satisfied with the position that we are in at the moment."

He added: "I'm not sure if there is a huge amount more we need to do.

"Maybe we need one or two more players in the short term.

"I think after that it would be just waiting to see how things play out in the market in July and August.

"We need to be patient and just see if anything pops up."