Portsmouth have identified recently released Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris as a potential target this summer, according to The News.

Pompey are believed to be in the market for a new number one this summer and are keen on bringing Matt Macey to the club.

The Luton Town man enjoyed a successful campaign while on loan at the South Coast club and Pompey are keen on bringing him back.

However, the deal isn’t believed to be that straightforward and Rich Hughes at Portsmouth has now identified Norris as another option the club could pursue.

Who is Will Norris?

The 29-year-old is a goalkeeper who has played for his fair share of teams around England.

Norris joined Cambridge United in 2012 to make his first move into professional football, and he stayed at the club for five years before earning a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He managed a few appearances for Wolves’ first team and also spent a season away from the club on loan at Ipswich Town.

In 2020, Norris made a permanent switch to Burnley, where he stayed for three years before departing at the end of this season.

His three-year spell at Turf Moor saw him more as a third-choice goalkeeper, with him only appearing for the club on three occasions.

During his time at the club, he only had one spell away on loan, and that came in the second half of this season. He joined League One side Peterborough United and made 24 appearances for the club, becoming their regular number one choice.

He returned to Burnley at the end of this campaign but was told he would be leaving the club once his contract expires this month.

Would Will Norris be a good signing for Portsmouth?

Norris showed this season that he is a goalkeeper who has a lot to offer at the League One level, so considering he is a free agent, there will be a host of teams interested.

The 29-year-old is still in the prime years of his career, so he is someone the club could sign and have as their number one for the next few years.

With this deal, there is low risk attached to it as Norris is a free agent, and it will only be his wages that need sorting out between the two parties.

It is clear that Macey is still Portsmouth’s preferred target, but if that deal drags on and doesn’t go to plan, they could have a very good backup option in Norris waiting.