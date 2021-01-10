Portsmouth identify 34-year-old from League One as potential transfer target

Portsmouth are interested in a move for defender Charlie Daniels as they look to bolster their options at left-back, BBC Radio Solent journalist Andrew Moon has reported.

Kenny Jackett’s side find themselves short on options on the left-hand side of their defence, after Cam Pring was recalled from his loan spell by Bristol City earlier this month, leaving Lee Brown as Pompey’s only option in that position.

Now it seems as though Portsmouth have identified a potential new target to help provide cover in that particular position.

According to this latest update from Moon, Pompey are interested in a move for Daniels, who it seems could be available this month.

Having joined Shrewsbury back in the summer following the end of a near nine-year spell at Bournemouth, Daniels only put pen to paper on a short-term contract with the club, meaning he could once again be available as a free agent this month when that deal expires.

EXCLUSIVE: #Pompey are looking at a possible move for ex-#Afcb left-back Charlie Daniels. The 34 year-old only signed a short term deal when he joined Shrewsbury earlier this season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 9, 2021

During his time with Shrewsbury, the 34-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice and providing two assists.

The Verdict

This could be a really smart move for Portsmouth to provide cover at left-back in the short-term at least.

Daniels has plenty of useful experience under his belt from his time with the likes of Bournemouth, while his stint with Shrewsbury has shown he can still make an impact at League One level.

Add to that the fact that his contract situation means he could be available for very little, making this affordable for Pompey, it does seem to be one worth looking into for Kenny Jackett and co.