Portsmouth hopes of midfielder signing seemingly dashed

1 hour ago

Portsmouth will be looking to add to their side in the final days of the transfer window as Kenny Jackett’s side go about trying to finally get out of Sky Bet League One via promotion.

Pompey have some good players in their side but there is always room for improvement and it remains to be seen just how they look to add to their squad in the final week or so of the transfer window for domestic deals.

Indeed, there had been a hope from the Fratton Park club that Ben Thompson would be arriving on the south coast but it looks as though he could be staying at The New Den by the looks of things.

This update comes via Andrew Moon on Twitter:

The Verdict

Thompson is a good player and one that would have been a really decent signing for Portsmouth had they managed to pull it off.

By the looks of things, though, the Lions are holding firm and want to keep the player so it remains to be seen what’s going to happen next in the final week or so.

Ultimately, though, if Millwall see him as part of their plans then Pompey would surely be better looking elsewhere for a new midfielder.


