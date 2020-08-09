Portsmouth hit major stumbling block regarding 34-y/o defender

Portsmouth’s attempt to land Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew has taken a turn for the worse, according to Portsmouth News.

Pompey have been unable to advance negotiations and it looks as though any sort of transfer deal is somewhat buried, although a loan move could still be on the cards.

Mulgrew has just one year left on his deal at Ewood Park, although Blackburn are eager to get rid of the experienced defender as soon as possible due to the current financial state of the club.

The versatile Scottish international spent the second-half of the season stuck on the sidelines and not in Tony Mowbray’s plan having returned from a loan spell at Wigan Athletic where he made 15 appearances.

Portsmouth will be hoping they can boost their squad over the coming month in order to find that missing piece of the jigsaw that will allow them to earn promotion to the Championship.

The Verdict

Portsmouth would be a brilliant club for Mulgrew to join and it would also be a very good signing for Jackett’s side due to the player’s impressive qualities.

He’s fantastic in the air, but his set-piece quality is phenomenal and if Pompey were able to get a player of that calibre in League One, it would be a real boost.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next and whether they can get a loan deal over the line, and it’s something the club should try and do, especially with a player like Mulgrew.