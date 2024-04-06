Since joining the club in 2022, Marlon Pack has been the driving force behind a Portsmouth side the has its sights set on promotion this season.

The former Cardiff City and Bristol City man has led by example for his hometown club since returning to Fratton Park, with his inspiring displays as captain leading Pomped to top of the League One table as it stands.

The midfielder shows no signs of slowing down as it stands, having played almost every minute in which he has been available this season, but once his legs start to go the south coast side already have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings.

Owen Moxon can help lead Portsmouth FC back to the Championship

Owen Moxon joined the club from Carlisle United in the recent January transfer window, with the 26-year-old signing a deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

After a number of standout performances for the Cumbrians over the course of the last 18 months, Moxon was a player said to be gathering interest from a number of clubs prior to his recent move.

The midfielder has slotted in perfectly into John Mousinho’s side after moving the length of the country to join the League One leaders, with his first start coming in a 4-1 victory over Reading in February.

After playing his part in crucial wins over Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers in recent weeks, Moxon grabbed centre stage in Tuesday night’s clash with second-placed Derby County at Fratton Park, in one of the games of the season in the third tier.

Two arrowed finishes from Joel Ward twice put the Rams ahead in the gargantuan affair, only for Abu Kamara to cancel out the first, before Moxon rescued a point for his side with 13 minutes remaining with a sumptuous strike from outside the penalty area.

It wasn’t just the wicked connection he got on the ball to bamboozle visiting goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, but his ability to shrug off two defenders to fashion the chance for himself in the first place, with some nifty footwork to evade his marker.

Players who can step up in the most pressurised of moments are like gold dust in the third tier, and to have someone of Moxon’s ability in their side will only serve Pompey well in the future, with the midfielder only looking likely to improve as he makes the step up in class.

Marlon Pack vs Owen Moxon 23/24 League One stats Marlon Pack Owen Moxon* Appearances 34 37 Starts 33 30 Goals 3 4 Assists 8 3 As of April 5th, 2024, Source: FBRef (*Data for Carlisle United and Portsmouth)

Despite only starting five times out of his eleven appearances for the club so far, the midfield maestro has proved himself to be a reliable presence in the centre of the park that Mousinho can rely on, and he will be looking for more game time in the final few matches of the season.

His all-action displays are very similar in style to Pack, who has been ruling the roost at Fratton Park for the last two seasons, with his Championship experience proving the difference against many of League One’s central enforcers.

The desire to lead his boyhood club back to the big time is clear to see, and the elder statesman will no doubt be lending his younger colleague plenty of tips and tricks on how to thrive at a higher level.

Moxon is yet to taste defeat in his time as a Pompey player, with his time on the pitch resulting in eight wins and three draws; leaving his side with a five-point buffer to County in second-spot, having played a game less than Paul Warne’s side.

Portsmouth FC League One remaining fixtures

More importantly, Bolton Wanderers are nine points adrift in third spot, meaning Portsmouth need just seven points from their last five matches to assure their place in the Championship next season.

If they beat Shrewsbury Town this weekend, Moxon and his teammates can all but secure promotion if they see off the Trotters the following weekend, as they make the journey to the north west in a crucial fixture at the top of the table.

With Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City all to come before the end of the season, Moxon’s contributions will be vital in helping his side get over the line this season, and with an off-season under his belt among his new teammates, we could really see him thrive in the second tier if Pompey make it.

No one will be happier with that outcome than Pack, with the skipper leading his team to success time and time again this campaign, and with his new deputy by his side they will be a force to be reckoned if they do achieve that well-earned promotion.