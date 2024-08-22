This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Portsmouth have agreed a deal to bring Liverpool winger Harvey Blair to Fratton Park on a permanent basis.

As reported by Liverpool journalist David Lynch, the 20-year-old forward - despite impressing Arne Slot during pre-season - is set to depart Anfield, with a fee of around £300,000 agreed for the services of the youngster.

Harvey Blair's Liverpool Academy Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U21's 24 5 1 Liverpool U18s 20 12 5

And should personal terms be agreed and a medical passed, then Blair could be one of the most exciting additions that John Mousinho makes this summer, as he plans for not only the present, but Portsmouth's future too.

Portsmouth transfer claim issued on Harvey Blair as Liverpool deal nears

Before reports surfaced that Portsmouth had agreed a deal to bring Blair to the south coast, FLW's Pompey fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis suggests that the one player that the club should go out for before the transfer window closes on August 30 was Blair - and he looks to be getting his wish.

"He's a player that was initially linked with us last summer, in fact, right before Abu Kamara was on loan," Miltos told Football League World of his desire to see Blair in a Portsmouth shirt.

"There's rumours of him joining again on a permanent this time, but after he's submitted a transfer request to leave Carrow Road, no matter what happens with his future, getting Blair in would be a great representation of the way we run business.

"We have just signed another Kamara in Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund, who is another young prospect, which highlights another way we want to transfers at this football club.

"I think no matter what happens, getting Blair would be very important, and it's a deal I want us to get done, and I think if I had to say the player that's realistic (to sign before August 30), it's Harvey Blair."

Blair has only made one senior appearance with the first-team at Liverpool, coming in a 2-0 win versus Preston in the EFL Cup, which set the Reds up to win the competition in the 2021/22 season.

He can play anywhere across the forward line but has struggled with a knee injury last season which he picked up in July 2023, keeping him out until December.

The winger then suffered an injury setback in the new year, which stopped him in his development with the Reds' under-21's side, but his road to recovery could start at Fratton Park.

A permanent move could be best for both clubs, with Blair's lack of minutes at Anfield potentially turning into consistent game-time under Mousinho.

After featuring heavily in Liverpool's pre-season, Pompey fans can look at what they could potentially sign before the deadline arrives in just over a week, and Mousinho could see Blair as a signing he desperately needs after his squad's injury troubles.

Pompey were without seven players for Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton, with their forward line limited without Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte.

Blair could prove to be the real deal for Mousinho, but he will have to act quickly in his pursuit of the youngster with other interests and the deadline looming.