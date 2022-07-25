Portsmouth handed transfer boost as player admits more deals ahead

Portsmouth looked like they could be League One promotion contenders last season only for the club to fall away in the league when it really mattered.

Eventually, Pompey and Danny Cowley had to settle for a top half finish and ended the campaign in 10th place. Rather than having a season of consolidation again next time around, the club will want to push on and aim for at least a play-off spot.

The club’s transfer business has suggested that they will certainly be keeping an eye on getting into the top six too, with seven new additions heading to Fratton Park so far this offseason. Amongst them is Marlon Pack, who switched to the club from Cardiff on a free transfer.

Alongside Colby Bishop and Joe Rafferty, who have both also been snapped up, the player is now part of a new-look Pompey side that the manager Danny Cowley is trying to assemble.

Now, new signing Pack has given Portsmouth fans even more of a boost this summer window as he told the club’s official website that their manager isn’t done yet when it comes to bringing in more bodies. It looks like he has his eye on a few more additions that the transfer business they want to conduct is still ongoing.

During last season, Pack played his football for Cardiff in the Championship, so he alone should be a welcome boost to the squad. With 24 games in the second tier last season and four goal contributions – not to mention a total of 268 Championship games throughout his career – he will have the experience and knowhow to try and drag Portsmouth up the divisions.

Even with the signing of Pack and these other new faces though, it appears as though there is no sign of the transfer business slowing down at Fratton Park. Speaking to the club’s official website, Pack said after his side’s game against Coventry: “There were certainly some promising signs from us as we lead up to what will be a really tasty first league game.

“We’re getting there and we look really fit, which will help us throughout the season, while I know the gaffer’s looking to bring a few more in. You want to be ready for the first match, but as much as everyone looks to that one, the work we’ve been doing is to be ready for the whole campaign.”

The Verdict

Danny Cowley and Portsmouth then aren’t messing around this offseason and it looks like they want to be as ready as possible for a potential promotion push.

Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty are experienced signings that could come in useful next year, whilst Colby Bishop is almost guaranteed goals and that’s just three of the signings they have made so far during this summer window. Cowley is clearly trying to build a special team at Fratton Park.

With this transfer update from Pack, it will have Pompey fans delighted. You don’t want to tinker with a team too much, as too much chance and upheaval in a football team can lead to some dodgy results and can end up backfiring. However, the signings so far have all been shrewd and should see them head towards the top of League One.

If there are a few more signings coming too, you’d have to fancy the club as one of the favourites for third tier promotion next season.