Portsmouth handed significant blow in transfer chase

Michael O’Neill is planning on challenging Harry Souttar to force his way into the Stoke City first team this season, in what is a blow to Portsmouth’s hopes of getting him, as per the Stoke Sentinel.

The report reveals that Portsmouth are interested in signing the defender this transfer window as they go in hunt of promotion once again from Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, he knows that level well having spent a considerable time on loan at Fleetwood Town who, whilst he was there, also made the play-offs in the third tier.

However, his good form with the Cod Army appears to have impressed Michael O’Neill and now the Stoke City manager is willing to give him a shot at getting into the Potters’ line-up.

Naturally, then, this is a blow for Portsmouth who would have hoped that Stoke would be more willing to let him go again this window.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have been looking to add good players this summer window to try and get themselves into the Championship after a couple of play-off disappointments.

Souttar would likely have been a good signing for them after an impressive stint at Portsmouth but, evidently, he has done enough for Stoke to give him a chance by the sounds of things.