Portsmouth have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, as the midfielder may not be the first choice for fellow interested side Cardiff City.

That is according to former Bluebirds reporter Paul Abbandonato, who replied to a supporter Twitter and stated that the midfielder may not necessarily be the first choice for the Bluebirds for an engine room addition.

Both Portsmouth and Cardiff are looking to get as much of their transfer business done as possible before kicking off their Championship campaign in less than two weeks.

Pompey are preparing for life back in the second tier after several years playing in League One and League Two.

Meanwhile, Cardiff are heading into their second season under manager Erol Bulut and will be hoping to push on from their mid-table finish last season.

Both clubs are going head-to-head in the race to sign Robertson from Manchester City, but it appears Pompey could now have been given the edge.

Portsmouth receive potential boost in Alex Robertson transfer battle

Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, where he helped the club reach the Championship.

Since his loan ended, it has been reported that Pompey are keen on bringing the 21-year-old back to Fratton Park.

But as well as Portsmouth looking to re-sign the midfielder, it has also been claimed that Cardiff City have placed Robertson on a three-man shortlist.

Alex Robertson's Portsmouth stats Apps 27 Goals 1 Assists 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 29th July)

Robertson has just a year left on his contract with Manchester City, and it has been reported that the Bluebirds would be interested in signing the player on a permanent basis.

However, the Premier League side is said to be willing to offer Robertson a new contract, and therefore, a loan move may be more likely.

But it now appears in the latest update that Portsmouth could have the edge in this race, as Cardiff may not have Robertson high on their list.

According to the aforementioned Abbandonato though, Robertson may not be Cardiff’s first choice when it comes to signing a new midfielder.

He goes on to add that the Australia international could still arrive in South Wales, but he may be one of two new midfield signings this summer.

Speaking this weekend, Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was keen to stress that he still sees an opportunity to bring Robertson back to the club.

Mousinho stated that the bid to bring the midfielder back to the club is still alive, and he added that Pompey would be open to bringing Robertson back on a permanent basis if that was the best chance of getting a deal done.

Mousinho said, via The News: “In terms of Alex, it’s still with Manchester City as of this moment and he’s still with their squad.

“I know he’s not gone away to the States and it’s something we’re definitely interested in.

“I think it still is (the deal is still alive). Until Alex tells us different, we are still interested.

“It’s something I’m not really close to (the deal) so it’s perhaps a question for Rich Hughes (how likely a deal is) more than me.

“But I’m still optimistic. Until I’m told a player is no longer available or has gone somewhere else, I remain optimistic.

“We’d be open to both options (loan or permanent deals), getting good players to our football club is the priority.”

Related QPR in transfer talks for South Korea international as Portsmouth lurk The R's are looking to bolster their midfield with Gwangju midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon

Alex Robertson should be looking to re-join Portsmouth over Cardiff City switch

Both Portsmouth and Cardiff are chasing after Robertson this summer, which shows how well the midfielder did last season while at Fratton Park toh have multiple suitors.

The fact that both clubs are after the player is also good for Manchester City too, as they are able to use the interest from both teams to try and get the best deal they can get.

But when it comes down to picking which club to join, Robertson should be looking to re-join Portsmouth, as the midfielder did really impress last season, and given how well he fitted into Mousinho’s style, he would likely feature a lot more for Portsmouth than he could were he to join Cardiff.