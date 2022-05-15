Portsmouth goalkeeper makes “disappointment” admission over Danny Cowley selection call this season

Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass has revealed his disappointment at being dropped immediately after his man-of-the-match display against Wycombe this season.

The 24-year-old stopper went onto detail how he used that negative experience to fuel his good form at Bradford City, after joining the Yorkshire club on loan in January.

Bass was deputy to Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu and waited patiently for his chance, with that coming against Wycombe in a 1-0 win at Adams Park in November.

The former Southend loanee saved a vital penalty in the first half, before making a flurry of exceptional stops after Marcus Harness had given the visitors the lead.

However, with Bazunu returning from Republic of Ireland duty the following week, Bass was put back on the bench by manager Danny Cowley for the victory over AFC Wimbledon – and failed to make another appearance before moving to the Bantams.

Speaking to The News, Bass said he was disappointed at the decision: “Whenever you get taken out of the team, there’s always an immediate disappointment.

‘I don’t think you’ll speak to a footballer who isn’t disappointed when they’re taken out of the team, that’s natural. There was a disappointment in being dropped, I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t say that was there because everyone has that, but it’s about how you bounce back from it.”

Bass then went onto say that the disappointment he felt was used as motivation for his loan spell at Bradford: “When I went out on loan, I used those two league games I felt I played well in as encouragement for the rest of the games I got to play.” The Verdict It’s no surprise that Bass has come out and said this as he currently sits in pole position to take the number one jersey with Bazunu returning to Manchester City. Bass got some much needed games under his belt and showcased his ability, giving manager Danny Cowley a decision to make when it comes to recruiting a first choice or second choice this summer. Indeed, with Bazanu looking set to play at a higher level next season, there may now be more of an opportunity for Bass to establish himself at Fratton Park during the 2022/23 campaign.