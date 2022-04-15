Portsmouth forward reveals thoughts on Fratton Park future

Portsmouth have enjoyed seeing George Hirst thrive for them in attack this season and will want to see him stay on for longer than just the one campaign.

However, his deal at Fratton Park will come to an end when the season reaches its end – and the player himself has revealed to The News that he is ‘not listening’ to talk over his future and is leaving the logistics to his agent.

The 23-year-old has struggled to secure regular gametime at parent club Leicester, with the player having never started a Premier League game for the foxes and making just two top flight appearances in total for the club.

Instead, he’s had to look elsewhere for regular football – and this year, it has led him to League One and to Portsmouth.

Since making the move to Fratton Park he has excelled, with more appearances and more goals than he has ever achieved in his career to date. With 35 league games and 12 goal contributions, he has been a key player for the side in the division this season and they won’t want to see the back of him.

Whether Pompey can land him on a short-term basis again – or whether they could even snap him up permanently – remains to be seen though and the player himself has admitted to The News that he isn’t thinking or talking about where his future lies until his season and deal with Danny Cowley’s team is done and dusted.

Speaking about his future then, Hirst said: “I guess with any player there could be conversations to be had in the summer when we get to it. I try not to listen to all the talk and can’t really get involved in things like that myself.

‘I let my agent and the club deal with stuff like that.” The Verdict George Hirst would be an excellent addition from Portsmouth – whether that is on a short-term basis again or on a more permanent one. He’s been given more chance than ever to shine in League One at Fratton Park this season and he has taken that chance with both hands. Granted, he hasn’t been the most prolific but a rate of 0.55 goals or assists per 90 this season is not to be sniffed at considering it is his first real season getting regular gametime. Hirst probably won’t played for the Foxes next season either, considering that they’re already looking at bringing forwards in and have Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy alongside Kelechi Iheanacho already. That should enable the youngster to either head out again to continue his development on a short-term basis or to actually seal a permanent switch away – and then really kick on and help lead Portsmouth, or another side, to glory.