Sean Raggett has become an unexpectedly important part of Portsmouth's team this season, but his future with the club still hangs in the balance.

Pompey manager John Mousinho said at the start of the season that Raggett and new signing Regan Poole would be competing for the same centre-back position.

Ultimately, it quickly became clear that the Welshman had won that battle, and a season of substitute appearances appeared to be on the horizon for the experienced defender.

The former Norwich City defender has been an important part of his side's campaign though. Poole tore his ACL in November 2023, and this meant that he was going to miss the rest of the season. That was just one of the many major injuries that Pompey have had to deal with this season.

Since November, Raggett has been a regular starter. But prior to Poole's injury, the 30-year-old had only made brief cameo appearances, and his lack of game time could have led to a move to League Two side Gillingham.

Sean Raggett linked to Gillingham move

Raggett was born in the Kent town, and he was reported to be a target of his hometown club, according to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

The 30-year-old was asked about these links by BBC Radio Solent, and he said: "No, I’ve been fully focused on Portsmouth, for sure. I think everyone who hasn’t played in the league is disappointed, as you’d expect. All you’ve got to do is work hard and try to get yourself in that team, which is what I’m trying to do, and I’ll carry on doing that."

The club's former Player of the Year is set to move on from Fratton Park when his contract expires at the end of the campaign. We are now just four games away from that point, and Pompey only need as many points to secure promotion to the Championship. Raggett came out and addressed his future ahead of his side's promotion push.

Sean Raggett addresses his Portsmouth future

"I’m not thinking about my contract, everyone is fully focused on getting promoted," is what the 30-year-old told The News when asked about his future with the club. He added: "There’s plenty of time to sort out things like that in the summer. I’ve not given it a second thought really, I’m just focused on getting this club out of this league.

"Everyone out of contract here has the same mindset. Those sorts of things look after themselves. If you play well and are successful, then contracts don’t really become an issue. I’ve been out of contract before. It’s not the first time I have been in this situation. I think I have enough experience to deal with that and leave it in the back of my mind."

Sean Raggett deserves a contract offer for his efforts this season

The centre of defence could have become a real problem for Mousinho when Poole went down with his knee injury. He and Conor Shaugnessy had formed a good partnership at the back, and this could have been a de-railing factor in their promotion hopes. And yet here we are. Pompey are on the verge of their return to the Championship and Raggett has been solid at the back for them.

Sean Raggett's 23/24 League One stats Appearances 35 Starts 27 Clean Sheets 12 Total duels won per 90 5.7 (72%) Aerial duels won per 90 4.4 (75%) Clearances per 90 3.6 Balls recovered per 90 2.9 Pass accuracy (%) 82 Stats taken from Sofascore - correct as of 8th April

In all likelihood, Mousinho will go back to Poole once he is fully fit, which would leave Raggett without a starting spot if he were to stay at Fratton Park. The option of him taking the decision to leave is still on the table too; he has proven himself to be a player that can help teams win promotion from League One.

For all that the 30-year-old has done this season, and in previous campaigns, a one-year deal is deserved. It would then be up to him to back himself to keep the Welshman out of the team, accept the risk that he may become a regular substitute for Pompey again, or see what other clubs like the look of him.