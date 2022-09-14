“Portsmouth for me” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit weighs in on League One debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the appointment of Ben Garner, Charlton Athletic will have been hoping for a more successful season in League One this year.

The Addicks have started the season with some steady form although having drawn half of the games they’ve played so far this season, Garner will be keen for his side to start picking up more wins.

After a 13th place finish last season, Charlton will be looking to push higher up the table with the play-offs always being an aspiration.

However, there are plenty of competitive teams in League One this season so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming who he thinks is the best team in the league based on what he’s seen so far: “One team I think from what I’ve seen so far is probably Portsmouth.

“I think the Cowleys are fantastic managers for the level and I think it’s taken them maybe a bit longer than they would’ve liked to have got their feet under the table but I think their business over the summer window has been particularly shrewd and I think they’re very canny operators at the level.

“I think Dane Scarlett in particular has come in from Tottenham on loan and has shown his skills straightaway so yeah I think the combination of the fan base they have their, the culture the Cowleys have mange to breed and the smart acquisitions they have brought in, I think that’s someone that wasn’t someone who was considered perhaps in the automatic promotion conversation but I think maybe after these first couple of game weeks they maybe should be up there.

“So yeah, Portsmouth for me as one of the best teams in the division.”

The Verdict:

Portsmouth have had a really impressive start to this season and only sit second in the league because of one goal on goal difference.

Danny Cowley’s side are yet to lose a game this season and have won six of their eight matches so far which is form they will be hoping to carry on for as long as they can this season.

As Ben says, they are a side that have recruited well this summer and as it stands, it would be hard not to see them fighting for automatic promotion this season.

Of course there is a long season ahead but Pompey have certainly made a statement of intent in the opening weeks of the season.