Portsmouth's season is done and dusted, with the League One title in their hands, but they will be watching the Championship finale with a keen eye as it could have a big impact on their summer transfer business.

During their successful campaign, Pompey utilised the services of young winger Abu Kamara on loan from second-tier side Norwich City.

The 20-year-old contributed heavily to the title winners' League One charge, providing crucial goals and assists to help get the Hampshire side over the line.

He has confirmed that he would love another spell at Fratton Park, but whether that comes off is likely to be contingent on how his parent club finish their season.

Portsmouth will be tracking Norwich's progress with interest

The Canaries have almost guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs, with them sitting three points above Hull City, just outside the group in seventh, but with a far superior goal difference.

It will take the final day for their place to be officially sealed, but it looks little more than a formality at this stage.

How David Wagner's side do in those play-off games will be of great interest at Fratton Park, as Norwich booking their place in the Premier League looks like Pompey's best shot at resigning Kamara on another temporary deal next season.

John Mousinho would surely be keen to bring the young winger back into the fold for Portsmouth's transition back into the second tier, so will likely be cheering on Norwich to make that dream more realistic.

Kamara has been fantastic at Fratton Park in League One

The Norwich academy product joined Pompey on a season-long loan last summer and went on to make 46 appearances in a blue shirt, scoring eight goals and providing a further 10 assists.

It's a remarkable output considering it was Kamara's first consistent taste of senior football, and he appears destined to be tested at a higher level already.

He is clearly rated highly at Fratton Park and has done so well that Mousinho has already made it clear that he believes that Kamara will be looking towards first-team football at Norwich.

The Pompey boss would surely grab the opportunity to bring him back in with both hands though, should it present itself, and the Canaries bolstering their squad for a Premier League battle would surely make that more likely.

It would be a big boost to Portsmouth's Championship return

Having featured in every single one of Pompey's League One games this season, if Kamara doesn't return then he will need to be replaced in the summer.

He looks ready for the jump, and keeping as much of the successful squad together as possible will provide a solid base to compete in the second tier, so it would make sense for Portsmouth and avoid the need to spend money immediately on an attacking player, usually the most expensive to replace.

However, with Kamara looking ready to take on the Championship challenge, Norwich are likely to want to try him in their team if they end up staying down and are unlikely to be willing to help out a division rival.

It would be a great deal for the League One winners, but it appears to only work for all parties if Norwich win a promotion of their own.

For that reason, Portsmouth will be pleased Norwich look close to confirming a play-off place, and will now be watching intently to see how they progress in the knockout games, as it could prove a turning point in their summer transfer business.