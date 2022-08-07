Portsmouth finalise transfer swoop for 23-y/o winger

“He was fantastic for Crewe, firstly to get them into League One, and then got into double figures for goals the next season to earn a move to Blackpool.

“Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition. He’s also brilliant at getting in at the back post to provide a real goal threat and he has a tenacious edge, which I like to see in players.”

Dale is the second signing in 24 hours for Pompey after Tom Lowery arrived on a free transfer following his release from Crewe Alexandra and ends their search for a direct replacement to Marcus Harness who left the club for Ipswich last month.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have needed a player with Dale’s ability for a while as he brings pace and directness into the team, something they do currently lack amongst a multitude of options in the final third.

Dale scored 11 goals in his last campaign with Crewe showing his career was on the right track before his move to Blackpool, where he did show flashes of quality but not enough to warrant a consistent place in the starting XI.

He now arrives at Portsmouth with a point to prove and a hunger to get back into the Championship.