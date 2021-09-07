Portsmouth finalise temporary agreement for Sheffield United player

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Jake Eastwood on a seven-day emergency loan from Sheffield United.

Even though the transfer window is shut, clubs are allowed to do temporary deals for goalkeepers if they’re hit with an injury crisis, with this deal suggesting Alex Bass is the Pompey player who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Therefore, the club have acted quickly to swoop for a replacement, with Eastwood’s arrival announced on the official site this evening.

The 24-year-old has come through the ranks with the Blades but he has had to go out on loan to get first-team football over the years, having spells at Kilmarnock, Scunthorpe and Grimsby among others.

Gavin Bazunu has been the number one for Pompey for most of this season, but he is currently away on international duty with Ireland, so Eastwood has gone straight into the squad for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy match at AFC Wimbledon.

With Bazunu set to return for the weekend trip to MK Dons, Eastwood is likely to be on the bench for the league game.

The verdict

This is a smart move for Portsmouth as they need to get cover with two keepers currently unavailable and Eastwood will be looking forward to the game tonight you would imagine.

He has struggled to get near the first-team at Sheffield United, so this is a much better experience for him than playing development football.

Of course, it’s only seven days, and he’s likely going to be on the bench this weekend, but it gives Danny Cowley some proven cover if something should happen to Bazunu as well.

