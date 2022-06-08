Portsmouth finalise fresh player agreement

Portsmouth have confirmed that Michael Jacobs has signed a new deal to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2023.

The attacking midfielder’s previous contract was expiring in the coming weeks, so there were doubts about where Jacobs would be playing his football next season.

However, his future is now sorted, as Pompey announced last night that the 30-year-old had put pen to paper on an extension.

That will be seen as a real coup for the south coast side, as Jacobs was influential for Danny Cowley’s side during the second half of the campaign, where he ended up with six goals and four assists in 24 games.

And, speaking to the official site, Cowley shared his delight at the new deal for the former Wolves man.

“We’re really pleased to be able to extend Michael’s contract because he played a pivotal role in our good run of form. He brings quality to our side and has an amazing ability to find space and unlock opposition defences to create and score goals.

“Michael also has an excellent set-piece delivery and so we’re delighted that he’s staying with us for another season.”

The verdict

This is good news for Pompey as Jacobs still has a lot to offer, as he proved last season, so he will contribute a lot in the upcoming campaign.

The team were disappointing as they failed to push for the play-offs and the reality is that they lacked that quality and clinical edge in the final third.

Jacobs can help on that front, but it’s about adding a few new strikers who he can create chances for, but this is still a good start to the window for Pompey.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.