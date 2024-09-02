Portsmouth had a bid accepted by Manchester City for Alex Robertson during the summer transfer window, but the midfielder chose to join Cardiff City instead.

That's according to Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes, who does however say that he hopes the 21-year-old has a successful campaign with the Bluebirds.

Robertson spent last season on loan with Portsmouth, as they won promotion back to the Championship as League One title winners.

The midfielder's own contribution to that was ended prematurely by injury, but his outstanding performances at Fratton Park meant many fans were keen to see him back at the club this summer.

Alex Robertson 2023/24 League One stats for Portsmouth - stats from SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 1 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 82% Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 4.6 Duel Success Rate 53%

Ultimately though, that did not happen, with the midfielder instead joining another Championship club in the form of Cardiff, for a fee reported to be worth around £1million initially.

He has put pen to paper on a four-year with the Bluebirds, that secures his future in the Welsh capital until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Now however, it seems as though Robertson did indeed also have the opportunity to return to Portsmouth as well this summer.

Portsmouth had transfer offer accepted by Manchester City

Pompey fans will have been disappointed by the fact that they missed out on a permanent deal for Robertson.

It does though, seem the club did come close to succeeding with their attempts to sign the midfielder long-term, with a move elsewhere seemingly the player's decision.

When asked about Portsmouth's attempts to re-sign Robertston during the summer transfer window, Hughes told The News:

"The club had a bid accepted for Alex, we had backing from the owners, and he chose Cardiff.

"Without wanting to be flippant or dismissive, the reason for his decision would be a question for Alex and those closest to him.

"He picked Cardiff, he felt it was the right step for him, we wish him the absolute best for 44 of their 46 games this season. He’s a great young man and I’m sure he will go on to have a good career.

"The player is always going to have their decision on where they want to go. In this scenario, Alex chose to go to Cardiff and we wish him the best.

"A fee was accepted, we spoke to Alex and, although he enjoyed his time here, he picked his decision to go to Cardiff."

It has been a tough start to the Championship season for both Portsmouth and Cardiff so far.

Pompey have taken three points from four games, putting them 18th in the current standings, while Cardiff are bottom, with just a single point to their name.

Robertson has so far made four appearances for Erol Bulut's side across all competitions, and scored his first goal for the club in their 5-3 defeat to Southampton in the Carabao Cup last week.

After the September international break, Cardiff return to action with a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday 14th September.

Portsmouth then play a day later, when West Brom make the trip to Fratton Park to face John Mousinho's side.

Alex Robertson revelation may be tough to take for Pompey

There is a good chance that this news will not be want those connected to the Fratton Park club will have wanted to hear when it comes to Robertson.

Given how good he was for them last season, many were desperate to have him back permanently, and may have felt promotion gave them a chance of making such a reunion happen.

As a result, the fact that it was Robertson's choice to go to Cardiff over Portsmouth, means this may feel like a big opportunity for the club.

Ultimately though, the midfielder had to do what he felt was best for him, as must all players given how short careers in the game are.

Considering how things have gone for both Portsmouth and Cardiff at the start of the season, it will be interesting to see over the course of the campaign, if this was indeed the right decision for Robertson to make.