Highlights Portsmouth manager John Mousinho says he would like to make Abu Kamara's loan move from Norwich permanent.

The striker has scored one goal and provided two assists in nine games for Pompey during the current campaign.

However, Mousinho admits he expects Kamara to be given a chance in Norwich's first-team next season.

It is unlikely that Portsmouth will be able to make Abu Kamara's loan move from Norwich City permanent in the future.

That's according to the League One club's manager John Mousinho, who does however, admit that he would like to secure a long-term deal for the centre forward if at all possible.

How has Kamara fared since joining Portsmouth?

Back in July, it was confirmed that Kamara has completed a temporary move away from Norwich, to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal for the current campaign.

Since then, the 20-year-old certainly seems to have made a positive impact during the early stages of his spell at Fratton Park.

Kamara has featured in all nine competitive games Pompey have played so far this season, being named in the starting lineup on five occasions.

As well as providing two assists during that time, the striker scored his first goal for the club, in their 3-1 win over Peterborough United last time out.

Those performances have helped Mousinho's side to fifth place in the early League One standings, having taken 12 points from six league games this season, and they remain unbeaten over 90 minutes in all competitions, there only defeat coming on penalties to Peterborough in the League Cup.

Consequently, Kamara's contributions to that success mean that Mousinho is both keen to keep the striker beyond this initial loan deal, and bracing himself for the disappointment that the player will instead be given a chance with his parent club next season.

What has Mousinho had to stay about a possible permanent deal for Kamara?

Although it is still very early in Kamara's loan spell at Portsmouth, it seems some focus has already been given to the striker's long term future, not least by Mousinho himself.

Asked about the possibility of a permanent move to Fratton Park for the 20-year-old in the future, the Pompey boss told The News: ‘We would love to sign Abu next summer but my suspicion is that, if he progresses the way he should progress, Norwich will be after him next season and he’ll be in their first-team.

‘We would certainly look to the future, though. A good example would be Bali Mumba, who went to Plymouth on loan and then Norwich decided they would let him go and he joined permanently.

‘If that's a possibility with Abu then we’d look at that and see what’s coming up next year. However, we don’t know what the financials would be, we don't know if Abu would want to do it, etc, etc.

‘From how much we speak to Norwich, we certainly know they were really keen on him getting this loan, learning a lot and then affecting their first-team.

‘You never know, if Norwich get promoted maybe they’ll go down a different path – and, if they don’t ,they may still go down a different path.

‘Abu’s goal next season should be playing in the Championship. He can certainly make that a lot easier for himself by contributing to getting us promoted.’

What experience does Kamara have with Norwich?

Prior to his move to Portsmouth, Kamara had come through the academy ranks at Norwich, even gaining some first-team experience with the Canaries.

The striker made three Championship appearances for the club last season, as a late substitute in games against Sheffield United, Rotherham and Blackpool.

There are two years remaining on Kamara's contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Would Kamara be a good permanent signing for Portsmouth?

You do get the feeling that a permanent deal for Kamara would be a very useful one for Portsmouth to secure.

Pompey are likely to need attacking reinforcements beyond the end of this season, and Kamara obviously provides them with some useful firepower in that area.

Given he will already be familiar with the club from this current loan spell, he would also be in a good place to get the best out of himself on the pitch.

Meanwhile, since Mousinho believes Norwich will want to give him a chance next season, it would be a coup for Portsmouth to get this deal done that would provide a lift around Fratton Park, and make it one that is worth looking into at the very least.