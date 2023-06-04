Portsmouth's key aim this summer will be to add the players needed to push for promotion next season.

For a club of Pompey's size, they ideally need to be in the top two tiers of English football but since their promotion from League Two, they have struggled to get themselves back in the Championship.

They have come closer to a second-tier return on a couple of occasions, but they have drifted away from the promotion mix in recent seasons and will be hoping that the appointment of John Mousinho ends up being a turning point for them.

Considering the quality of sides that have gone up, the south-coast side will surely feel confident that they can push for a top-six spot, but their recruitment will probably be key to their success.

With their loanees departing and some players leaving Fratton Park on the expiration of their contract, there will be plenty of work to be getting on with during the summer window and their supporters will be waiting nervously to see who comes in.

Speaking of their supporters, we take a look at some of their most famous fans. This list is in no particular order.

Anya Shrubsole

31-year-old cricketer Shrubsole is a former England international, having announced her international retirement last year.

The bowler can retire knowing that she doesn't have any unfinished business, helping her national team to win the 2017 Women's World Cup and enjoying a successful domestic career too.

She isn't afraid to hide her status as a Portsmouth fan, displaying that in her Twitter bio.

Ian Darke

The 69-year-old was born in Portsmouth and this is why it comes as no surprise that he supports the third-tier outfit.

Working for BT Sport, ESPN and Sky Sports over the years, he has covered many sports including boxing, football and athletics and is a well-known voice to many of those who watch sport.

Not only has he worked in England, but he has also covered European games and had the chance to work at numerous World Cups.

Fred Dinenage

80-year-old Dinenage also worked in the broadcasting industry - and is perhaps best known for presenting the ITV News Meridian programme.

He was awarded an MBE back in 2010 by the late Queen for his services to broadcasting - a well-earned reward after working for so long in the industry and becoming a familiar face in many households.

Matt Ritchie

33-year-old Ritchie regularly visits Fratton Park and is still seemingly a big fan of Pompey!

Born on the south coast, he plied his trade for the club during the early stages of his career before moving to Swindon Town and AFC Bournemouth, enjoying great success with the latter.

Securing promotion to the Premier League with the Cherries, he then moved on to Newcastle United back in 2016 and has been there ever since.

James Ward-Prowse

Midfielder Ward-Prowse grew up as a Pompey supporter despite the fact he currently plays for arch-rivals Southampton.

It would be a surprise if he's played in the second tier next season though, with plenty of teams likely to be interested in luring him away from St Mary's this summer.

Whether any interested side pays the fee needed to lure him away from the south coast remains to be seen though.

Mason Mount

Mount is another player that could be on his way out of his side this summer, despite the fact he has previously played a key part for the Blues and is an England international.

He may play for Chelsea, but he's a Portsmouth supporter and was born in the local area.

Wherever he plays next, the midfielder will be hoping to remain in Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of Euro 2024.