Highlights John Mousinho appears to be the right manager for Portsmouth as they aim for promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth has experienced both highs and lows over the past two decades, including financial issues and dropping into League Two.

Several managers in Portsmouth's history have achieved success, with Jack Tinn standing out for winning the first FA Cup in the club's history and leading the team to back-to-back First Division titles.

After a tough few years, Portsmouth appear to have found the right manager in John Mousinho as they look to seal a return to the Championship.

It’s been a rollercoaster two decades or so for Pompey, who have experienced the highs of the Premier League and an FA Cup win, to the lows of financial issues and dropping into League Two.

Thankfully, the club are in a much safer position financially under Michael Eisner, but even he hasn’t always got things right when it comes to footballing decisions.

But, as mentioned, Mousinho appears the ideal fit, and he has the club in a position where promotion to the second tier looks a real possibility this season.

That’s the short-term aim, but he will also hope to deliver success at Fratton Park over an extended period.

And, here we look at NINE managers who generally did that, as we rank the nine men in charge who recorded the most wins for Portsmouth in their history…

9 Richard Bonney

You have to go back beyond a century for the ninth manager on this list, with Richard Bonney having won 99 of his 206 games for Pompey after his appointment in 1904.

That wasn’t Bonney’s only association with the club, as he had previously been a director before stepping into the managerial role.

8 Robert Brown

Next up, Richard Brown was Portsmouth manager from 1911 for a nine-year period that amounted to 220 games.

He managed to pick up an impressive win ratio as well, as they were victorious in 100 of those games, which ranks him eighth for wins in Pompey’s history.

7 Kenny Jackett

This is a much more recent one, as Jackett was in charge of Portsmouth for almost four years following his appointment ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Ultimately, his time at Fratton Park won’t be viewed too favourably, as there was a hope that he would be the man to take Pompey to the Championship, but it didn’t happen.

Nevertheless, Jackett can be pretty pleased with his overall stats, as he won 107 of his 211 games in charge.

6 Harry Redknapp

The ex-Spurs boss doesn’t need any introduction, as he has had a brilliant managerial career that spans back to the 80s.

He had two spells with Portsmouth, with a stint at bitter rivals Southampton famously sandwiched in between.

Despite joining the enemy, Redknapp etched his name in Portsmouth history by leading them to FA Cup glory back in 2008, which was one of 108 victories under his reign.

5 Bob Jackson

Jackson managed 234 Portsmouth games after his arrival, which was way back in 1947, and he had a successful return, winning 114 of those fixtures.

Under Jackson’s guidance, Pompey were playing in the First Division, and they would remain there until the 1959 campaign, which resulted in relegation, years after Jackson’s exit.

4 Alan Ball

Ball is a legend in English football, having played in midfield for the England side that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

After his successful playing career, Ball turned to management, and he would go on to lead several clubs in the Football League, including Southampton.

But, he would be in charge of more Pompey games across two spells, initially from 1984 to 1989, before he returned in 1998 for a stint that lasted almost two years. In total, he won 122 games as Pompey boss.

3 John McCartney

Scottish manager McCartney was appointed as Portsmouth boss in 1920, after impressive work north of the border with St. Mirren and Hearts.

He would continue to do well at Portsmouth, who went from the Third Division to the top-flight during his reign. Sadly though, ill health would prevent McCartney from managing the south coast side after their second promotion.

All in all, Portsmouth won 129 games under McCartney.

2 George Smith

Smith spent nine years in charge of Portsmouth after his appointment in 1961, with the side winning promotion from the Third Division in his first season in charge.

They remained in the second tier for the rest of Smith’s tenure, and he was in the dugout for over 400 games in total, with 149 wins in that time, which puts him second for the number of victories as a Pompey boss.

1 Jack Tinn

Tinn spent 20 years in charge of Portsmouth from his appointment in 1927, and it was a hugely successful period for the club.

The standout achievement was the first FA Cup win in their history, which came thanks to a victory over Wolves in 1939. They had reached the final twice prior to that, but lost on both occasions.

Tinn’s reign ended with 229 wins from 586 games, and he left the club in a great position, as the squad he built would go on to win back-to-back First Division titles in 1949 and 1950.