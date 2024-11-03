Fratton Park is an excellent ground and with an atmosphere to match, but with Portsmouth being up and down throughout the EFL in the last decade, how do their attendances vary?

Pompey have always been praised for its status as having an iconic ground. Fratton Park will always provide an atmosphere, no doubt, proving to be a tricky away day.

The ownership at Portsmouth has certainly made sure the ground has been kept in good nick over the years, after 2022's £11.5 million project and after a summer overhaul this year, which broke the £15m barrier.

Improvements have been made, but the fans provide life at Pompey's home.

Over the years, their attendance figures will definitely have been up and down, taking into account Portsmouth's downfall from the Premier League to League Two, but once again, they are back to the second tier in 2024/25.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth's average attendance has changed from now to 10 years ago.

Portsmouth's 2024/25 attendance figures

We must take into account only six games have been played at Fratton Park so far this season, but judging by last season's figures, it should be in and around that number.

According to Transfermarkt, Pompey have equated an average number of 20,241, which doesn't come as a surprise upon their return to the Championship after 12 seasons.

This could decline if performances don't improve, after John Mousinho's side's poor start leaves them facing a relegation fight.

All data taken prior to the weekend 1-3 November

As it stands, this is currently their highest average attendance since the 1992/93 season when they competed in the First Division (Championship), which stood at a figure of 21,028.

If Portsmouth's form does turn around, the average figure could potentially surpass this, but one thing is for certain is that Portsmouth fans should trump their last few seasons, which have been in the region of 18,000, when in League One.

A promising statistic, but how does it compare to 10 years ago?

Portsmouth's 2014/15 attendance figures

Now taking the clock back to a time that Portsmouth fans won't want to remember.

After a dismal downfall spanning across five years, Portsmouth found themselves going from the Premier League all the way down to League Two.

As you'd expect, in this season, the average attendance plummeted. Comparing it to this season's 20k mark, Pompey were at a figure of 15,242 in League Two.

A dramatic change, no doubt, and one that was probably expected, with this season being their second since falling to the bottom of the EFL.

At a time when Portsmouth's attendances were continually changing, this proved to be the norm in League Two.

Their highest figure in the fourth tier proved to be 16,823, which was the season they started their climb back up the ladder after their League Two title win in 2016/17.

Portsmouth's attendance figures in the last 10 years in order of size as per transfermarkt (Not including 20/21 COVID season) Season League Average attendance figure 24/25 Championship 20,241 (after six games) 23/24 League One 18,953 18/19 League One 18,223 22/23 League One 18,064 17/18 League One 17,917 19/20 League One 17,804 16/17 League Two 16,823 15/16 League Two 16,391 14/15 League Two 15,242 21/22 League One 15,003

Comparing the two seasons a decade apart in terms of overall spectators, 2014/15 had a final number of 350,556, with this season already bringing in 121,446; over a third of the way there after just six games.

Portsmouth fans will be hoping this season reaches an all-time high.