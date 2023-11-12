Highlights Takeaway 1: Jhon Viafara and Mike Williamson were both disappointing signings for Portsmouth, failing to make a significant impact before moving on to other clubs.

Takeaway 2: Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi, despite his international success, only played 12 games for Portsmouth before retiring in 2018.

Takeaway 3: Tal Ben Haim's tenure at Portsmouth was marred by financial disputes, ultimately resulting in his departure and the threat of legal action.

Portsmouth have had a brilliant start to their season as they sit top of League One but we are going back in time to have a look at some of the biggest transfer flops in the club's history.

The former Premier League side have had some big money signings in their time with the double act of Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe being the most notable.

Let's take a look at some who didn't go too well.

Jhon Viafara

Jhon Viafara joined the club in 2005 and he was touted as a big South American talent yet he only went onto play 15 games for the club before leaving in the January transfer window on loan to Real Sociedad before permanently departing the club to go to Southampton.

Soon returned to Colombia after a couple of years and retired from the game in 2015.

Mike Williamson

Bought for a decent fee of £3 million according to The News back in 2010 and he didn't even make a senior appearance for the club.

He went onto have an established career though as the central defender made 169 appearances for Newcastle United.

Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi

The goalkeeper joined in 2001 for a £1.8 million fee which was a big number reported by Coventry Live and he only played 12 games for Pompey.

He had an established international career as he went to four World Cups with Japan. He retired in 2018 back in Japan.

Andy Cole

One of the more established names that joined Portsmouth, Andy Cole joined for a fee which as mentioned by The Guardian could have risen to £1 million but he was another who only lasted one season.

He played 23 games in the 2006/07 season in all competitions and only managed to score four goals.

Cole was released and spent one more year playing for Sunderland before announcing his retirement.

Charlie Daniels

A more recent signing, Charlie Daniels was a Premier League regular for Bournemouth so there was excitement around his arrival back in January 2021.

He managed to make 18 appearances for the club but it was evident that the left-back was nearing retirement as a handful of them were from the bench.

Daniels had one more year playing for Colchester United before retiring to focus on coaching.

Ian Baird

Back in 1987 Portsmouth paid Leeds United a record fee for Ian Baird but he only scored one goal for the club in 20 appearances.

He returned to Leeds after one season and retired in 1998 playing for a side in Hong Kong.

Baird went into football coaching and even managed the Hong Kong national side before having spells at Sutton United and Havant & Waterlooville.

Tal Ben Haim

Arguably one of the worst signings in Portsmouth's history due to a dispute over money when the club were financially struggling.

Ben Haim joined in 2009 on a four-year deal, but when they were relegated he wanted to stay even though he had a relegation clause, however due to the wages hurting the club they eventually shipped him off on loan to West Ham.

After the loan he did not feature and was certain that he was owed £1.4 million in wages to the point that he threatened to sue as reported by the Daily Mail.

Eventually, he left in 2012 not before he refused to take a letter from supporters to waive his wages as the club were heading into liquidation.

Laurent Robert

Laurent Robert joined Portsmouth on loan from Newcastle United with high hopes, but the winger failed to impress and he couldn't earn himself a permanent move.

Overall, he only made 17 appearances for Pompey and he continued to have short spells everywhere he went before retiring in Greece.