Highlights Pompey's 2023/24 signings include Gavin Whyte, Regan Poole, and Will Norris, who were acquired through permanent transfers.

Portsmouth's past Premier League transfers were costly, but they made shrewd signings this time.

Younes Kaboul, David Nugent, and John Utaka were not the best signings, while players like Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe had more success.

With Portsmouth in League One these days, under John Mousinho this summer, the club were busy but shrewd in the transfer market.

Indeed, there were plenty of new arrivals at Fratton Park, as you can see from the list below, but these were a mix of free transfers and loan deals.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

The need to be so shrewd financially has not always been the case at Fratton Park, though, in terms of not spending a penny.

During the club's Premier League times, although competing against some huge clubs and needing to be creative with who they signed, Portsmouth still spent multi-million pound transfer fees on several individuals.

In this list below, we've looked at the club's seven most expensive arrivals ever, according to Transfermarkt, and attempted to rank them from worst to best. That's not to say that any of these were necessarily bad signings, though.

Let's get into it!

7 Younes Kaboul

The first player to feature on our list, and the worst of Portsmouth's seven most expensive signings we think is Younes Kaboul.

Kaboul was certainly a very good central defender, and produced some strong performances during his time at Fratton Park. However, the problem with this is suitors soon came calling.

In fact, just a year and a half after joining from Spurs, Kaboul would return to North London for a fee smaller than Pompey initially paid for him in August 2008.

In the end, Kaboul featured just 50 times for the club across his 18 month spell.

6 David Nugent

Another player on this list to make a decent number of appearances compared to some others, but perhaps wasn't quite as talented.

That being said, Nugent's final season at Fratton park in the Championship was a decent one, scoring 13 goals and registering seven assists.

Nugent was signed as a Premier League player, though, and never quite scored the goals for Pompey following his arrival from Preston.

5 John Utaka

John Utaka is next up on the list, and unlike Kaboul, he went on to make over 100 appearances for Portsmouth.

After a very good first season at the club, though, in which Utaka scored five and assisted five in the Premier League, as well as helping to win the FA Cup, his career at Fratton Park faded.

Indeed, his final two Premier League seasons at the club he made just 18 appearances respectively, before eventually moving on in 2011 after half a season in the Championship.

4 Peter Crouch

This is where the list starts to get really tricky now, and next, we've gone for Peter Crouch.

Crouch was undoubtedly a decent addition at Fratton Park, going on to net 10 Premier League goals in 2008/09, as well as four goals in six EUFA Cup matches.

However, he would be a Pompey player for just one season on his return, being sold to Spurs the following summer after his return to the club.

3 Jermain Defoe

It was close between Defoe and Crouch, but the former's goal record just edged it.

Although there is no doubt Crouch will be more fondly remembered, Defoe averaged a goal every other game at Fratton Park, scoring 18 in 36 appearances.

Defoe also went on to net Pompey a decent transfer profit, despite spending just one year at the club, too.

2 Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari features next on the list, having signed for Portsmouth in 2007.

Like a few on this list, Muntari only played one season at Pompey, but what a season it was!

In 2007/08, Muntari was a part of the Portsmouth side to lift the FA Cup, with the player starting in the fifth round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

His performances at Fratton Park attracted the interest of Inter Milan, with whom Muntari would go on to win the Champions League in 2010.

1 Lassana Diarra

Last but not least, at number one on this list, we've gone for Lassana Diarra.

The Frenchman was another player to attract attention from elite clubs whilst at Fratton Park was Lassana Diarra.

The French midfielder played a huge contribution to the club's FA Cup success that season, and although he only made 32 appearances in total for the club that campaign, his impact will be long remembered.

Diarra went on to have an eye-catching career, too, playing for the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Marseille.