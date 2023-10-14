Highlights Portsmouth are showing strong form in the current season of League One, with significant victories against Leyton Orient, Barnsley, and Peterborough United.

Pompey have entered their seventh successive season in League One after securing promotion from the fourth tier in 2017, spending every campaign in and around the play-off places.

After recording a 10th place finish last term, seven points off the top six, John Mousinho's side have responded in style to kickstart this campaign, battling away at the top of the division with significant victories against Leyton Orient, Barnsley and Peterborough United showing they are a force to be reckoned with.

A host of new signings have naturally complimented their rise up the table, the balance of youth and experience blending seamlessly within the Portsmouth ranks.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

That being said, a long road ahead remains as this group of players look to earn hero status at Fratton Park like many before them and provide the fanbase with something else to celebrate after the highs and lows they have experienced since the turn of the millennium.

As we cast our minds back to past generations of Portsmouth greats, FLW have attempted to rank the club's seven greatest legends over the course of its history.

7 Willie Haines

Haines was a pivotal figure in Portsmouth's early history, scoring 119 league goals in 164 appearances to spearhead Portsmouth's charge into the top tier of English football in 1927.

The "Farmers Boy" continued to be a regular in front of goal up until his departure to rivals Southampton, where he also thrived on the south coast.

6 Guy Whittingham

In a rather short stint compared to the others in this list, Whittingham quickly became one of the most prolific players in the club's history in the early 1990s, finishing club top scorer five times in a row, including a 44-goal return in 49 appearances in the second tier - a record held until Aleksandar Mitrović broke it in 2022.

The forward joined the likes of Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday before a return to Portsmouth several years later, only to go on and manager the club in the early 2010s as Portsmouth began to freefall down the divisions.

5 Jack Froggatt

A member of Portsmouth's famous double title-winning campaigns in the late 1940s, the winger was renowned for his spectacular efforts, scoring 73 goals in 304 matches for Pompey.

The former England international later became a defender, where he earned 11 caps for the Three Lions, while impressing elsewhere for the likes of Leicester City and Kettering Town in the latter stages of his career.

4 Duggie Reid

Reid was another instrumental figure in Portsmouth's two First Division title wins in the late 1940s, scoring 134 goals, including seven hat-tricks, in 323 appearances in the famous Portsmouth colours.

"Thunderboots", a nickname earned due to his powerful striking of the ball, was one of the most dangerous forwards to ever play for the club and later became a groundsman at the club after his playing days drew to a close.

3 Alan Knight

After coming through the youth ranks, Knight never looked back as far as his playing days were concerned, proving to be a dependable shot-stopper for more than 20 years in between the sticks across all four divisions of English football.

"The Legend" naturally became a beloved figure by the Portsmouth faithful, recording more than 800 appearances for Pompey from 1978 to 2000, before returning as a coach several years later.

The former England youth international was awarded an MBE in 2001 for his services for football with dedication and remains as a club ambassador at Fratton Park.

2 Peter Harris

Record goalscorer Peter Harris was a vital member in Portsmouth's success, particularly in their back-to-back First Division title wins in the late 1940s.

The winger went on to score 211 goals in 514 appearances for Pompey from 1946 to 1959 to become one of the longest-serving players in the club's history as well as being prolific, while being capped by the England national team twice in the mid 1950s.

1 Jimmy Dickinson

An obvious choice for top spot, Jimmy Dickinson is the definition of a footballing legend.

During a playing career which verged on two decades, the left half played 764 league matches for the club, the most in the club's history and the third-highest tally recorded by a player for a singular English club.

In such time the England international, who earned 48 caps for the national team, won back-to-back First Division titles from 1948-1950 in the club's most illustrious eras in its history.

Dickinson later returned as manager, taking the helm from 1977 to 1979 with the club in between the third and fourth tiers with his dedication to the club unrivalled.