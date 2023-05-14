Finishing 8th in League One, Portsmouth have a big summer ahead of them if they are to be in play-off contention next season.

Indeed, it will be John Mousinho's first summer in charge, and a real opportunity to put his stamp on the playing squad at Fratton Park.

With the club still in League One, it's likely loans and free transfers will make up the vast majority, if not all, of the club's business.

Portsmouth's 5 most expensive signings

That was not always the case, though, with Pompey having splashed the cash in previous years when in the Premier League.

Just for fun, below, we've looked at the club's five most expensive ever transfers, and had a look at what they're up to these days.

5 - David Nugent - £6m (Guardian)

Signed from Preston North End in 2007, David Nugent is the fifth most expensive transfer in Portsmouth's history.

Nugent went on to make 93 appearances for the club during his time there, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists.

He would eventually move on permanently in 2011, leaving on a free transfer.

Having retired in 2021, Nugent has been spotted doing some punditry work recently.

4 - Jermain Defoe - Undisclosed (believed to be higher than Nugent's but lower than Utaka's)

Signed during the January transfer window in 2008, Jermain Defoe is the player Pompey paid their fourth-highest transfer fee for.

Signing from Spurs, Defoe lasted just one year at Fratton Park before a permanent move back to North London.

His time at Portsmouth saw him make 36 appearances, in which he netted 18 times and turned creator on five occasions.

Having retired last March, Defoe can often be found doing punditry work these days, as well as working with his own Jermain Defoe Foundation.

3 - John Utaka - £7m (Guardian)

In at number three on this list, and the third record transfer Portsmouth have made was John Utaka.

The Nigerian winger headed to Fratton Park in the summer of 2007, signing from French side Rennes.

Utaka went on to make 116 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and registering 19 assists.

Having hung up his boots in 2020, it appears Utaka is still involved in the game in some sort of coaching capacity, as per his Instagram.

2 - Sulley Muntari - £7m (Evening Standard)

Portsmouth's second most expensive transfer fee was spent on Sulley Muntari.

The Ghanaian midfielder arrived at the club from Udinese in July 2008.

Muntari made just 33 appearances for Pompey, though, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

After he left Fratton Park he went on to play for the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan, before retiring in 2022.

1 - Peter Crouch - £11m (BBC)

Last but certainly not least, Portsmouth's record signing to this day remains striker Peter Crouch.

Signed from Liverpool in 2008, it was the tall forward's second spell at the club.

Crouch would spend just one season at Fratton Park before he was off again, signing for Spurs this time.

These days Crouch does plenty of punditry work, and has his own podcast which has proven to be a big success.