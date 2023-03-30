As the League One season nears its end, Portsmouth are positioned where it could still be an exciting end to the campaign.

Indeed, although the club face an uphill battle to secure a top six spot, with eight matches left to play, it is still very much a possibility.

At present, Pompey sit ninth in the League One standings, six points adrift of Derby County in sixth, and Bolton Wanderers in fifth.

Both of those clubs, too, have hit a rough patch of form of late, meaning there could be an opportunity for Portsmouth to capitalise should that continue.

Of course, if Pompey were to make the top six, it would make their supporters very happy indeed.

That includes their celebrity fans, and with that in mind, below, we've identified five famous names that are said to be Portsmouth FC supporters.

1 Ian Darke

One famous face who is said to be a fan of Portsmouth is sports commentator Ian Darke.

Darke is best known for his commentary on boxing and football.

In an interview on the club's YouTube in 2021, Darke discussed his support for Pompey and revealed he had never hidden his support for the club throughout his career.

2 Fred Dinenage

Another famous name said to have frequented Fratton Park over the years is Fred Dinenage.

Dinenage is best known for being an author, broadcaster and television presenter, although he has been retired since 2021.

Dinenage is said to have fallen in love with the club during a family holiday to Southsea , and he was also on the board of directors between 1998 and 2007.

3 Mason Mount

A name familiar to football fans in this country, Mason Mount is reportedly another famous name that supports Portsmouth.

The midfielder may have came through the youth ranks at Chelsea where he remains today, but it appears his heart lies elsewhere.

In an interview at some point in the last few years, Mount admitted he was 'Portsmouth through and through' even despite his Chelsea career.

4 Anya Shrubsole

Last but not least, the fourth and final name on this list is Anya Shrubsole.

A big Portsmouth fan, Shrubsole has made her own name in sport playing as a professonal cricketer.

Shrubsole's achievements include winning the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

In an England and Wales Cricket Board YouTube video, Shrubsole was even seen putting her knowledge of the club to the test.