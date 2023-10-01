Highlights Portsmouth has had an impressive start to the League One season, hoping to make their way back to the Championship.

Portsmouth have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 League One season.

Pompey have been stuck in England’s third tier for a while now, and they will hope this season can be the one that sees them return to the Championship.

John Mousinho was brought in to Fratton Park in the middle of last season, and while they missed out on a play-off spot, he turned the club’s fortunes around completely.

That has continued into the new season, with them unbeaten after nine games and sitting at the top of the League One table.

Portsmouth may have been a side that fans had forgotten about when it came to promotion or the play-offs, but their start to the season has got everyone taking notice.

Pompey will hope the Fratton Park atmosphere can play a big part in them being strong at home, which in the end could be key if they are to continue a promotion push.

Who are the famous Portsmouth supporters?

Here at Football League World, we have looked at which famous faces will be cheering on Portsmouth this season and could be spotted at Fratton Park…

Ian Darke

Ian Darke will be best known to football fans as a commentator on services such as BT Sport, ESPN, and Sky Sports.

Not only has he commented on football, but he has also covered boxing and athletics and will be a voice known by the supporters of those sports.

Darke has commented on some of the biggest games in football, as he’s been part of the coverage for the Champions League, the Euros, and the World Cup.

The 73-year-old was born in Portsmouth, so it may not come as a surprise to you to learn that he is a fan of the League One side.

Matt Ritchie

Ritchie will be someone that will be well known by most of the Portsmouth fans, as he started his football career with the football club.

He played just 10 times for the South Coast outfit and left in 2011 to join Swindon Town in search of regular first-team football.

The winger has gone on to have success at AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United, where he is now.

The 34-year-old grew up a Portsmouth fan and still remains one to this day. He has been seen in the past at their games at Fratton Park.

Mason Mount

Mount is another player who is a big fan of Portsmouth Football Club.

Mount did come through the academy at Chelsea, but as a kid he was a supporter of Portsmouth having being born in the area.

The midfielder has previously revealed that he was in the Portsmouth end in that game at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo scored that spectacular free kick by David James.

Mount left Chelsea in the summer and signed for Manchester United, as he wanted a fresh opportunity and to play regular football.

Penny Mordaunt

Away from football as such, the final famous face who could be seen at a Portsmouth game this season is politician Penny Mordaunt.

She is a Conservative MP who has twice run for party leadership over the last couple of years, first beaten to the post by Liz Truss, and more recently, it was current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who emerged victorious in the race.

It is unclear how big of a football fan she is, but it has been said that she is a fan of the League One side.