Highlights Harvey Hughes, Jake Eastwood, and Calvin Davies are among the one-appearance wonders for Portsmouth and are currently playing for Lewes FC, Grimsby Town, and Bognor Regis Town respectively.

Alex Grant, Dan Thompson, and Sam Magri have also made just one appearance for Portsmouth and are now playing for Pohang Steelers, Bowers & Pitsea FC, and AFC Totton respectively.

Andy Higgins, Taylor Seymour, Gerard Storey, Harrison Brook, Conor Wilkinson, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kaleem Haitham, and Issiaga Kaba are the remaining one-game wonders and they are currently playing for Perth RedStar FC, Burgess Hill Town, Lisburn Distillery FC, AFC Portchester, Motherwell FC, Kidderminster Harriers, Chichester City, and AFC Portchester respectively.

It’s not that long since Portsmouth had a team of stars that won the FA Cup but now they’ve got a new set of players trying to battle their way out of League One and write their own bit of Pompey history.

Along the way, they’ve had lots of one-appearance wonders who have only graced the blue shirt very briefly.

We’ve looked back at each of the one-game wonders that are still playing and where they are now.

Harvey Hughes - Lewes FC

Starting the list of Portsmouth’s one appearance wonders is Harvey Hughes. The academy graduate played one EFL Trophy game for Portsmouth.

He’s now with Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division after failing to make an impact at Blackpool.

Jake Eastwood - Grimsby Town

Jake Eastwood joined on loan for just seven days. His only appearance also came in the EFL Trophy before returning to Sheffield United.

He made a permanent move to Grimsby Town over the summer and is battling to be their number one.

Calvin Davies - Bognor Regis Town

Another player whose one appearance came in the EFL Trophy. Calvin Davies was part of the Portsmouth academy but left for Bognor Regis in 2017.

The right-back is still with Bognor Regis who are currently in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Alex Grant - Pohang Steelers

Australian centre-back Alex Grant moved to England to join Portsmouth’s academy. His move didn’t work out as planned, with Grant making only one appearance.

Grant has been with the Pohang Steelers since 2021 and is approaching 100 games for the Japanese club.

Dan Thompson - Bowers & Pitsea FC

Portsmouth signed Dan Thompson from Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2012. The attacker played 19 minutes for Portsmouth in the FA Cup against Luton Town.

After working his way around various non-league teams, Thompson is now with Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian League North Division.

Sam Magri - AFC Totton

Another Portsmouth academy graduate, Sam Magri, played just once for the senior club. He played 90 minutes in the EFL Cup before leaving the club.

Magri now plays for AFC Totton in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Andy Higgins - Perth RedStar FC

Andy Higgins is another Australian who ended up with Pompey. The midfielder played just one game in the EFL Cup.

Higgins is now back down under, playing for Perth RedStar in the National Premier Leagues Western Australia.

Taylor Seymour - Burgess Hill Town

Portsmouth signed Taylor Seymour from FC Lancing in 2020. He made his only appearance in the EFL Trophy for Pompey.

After nearly a year at the club he left to Burgess Hill. Seymour has been around a few teams since that move but is back with Burgess Hill.

Gerard Storey - Lisburn Distillery FC

Gerard Storey joined from Carrick Rangers and made just one appearance for Portsmouth, again in the EFL Trophy.

Storey is now on loan at Lisburn FC in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League, from Cliftonville.

Harrison Brook - AFC Portchester

20-year-old Harrison Brook failed to make an impact when he came through the academy. He made one appearance in the EFL Trophy but left in 2022.

He’s now with AFC Portchester in the Wessex League Premier Division.

Conor Wilkinson - Motherwell FC

After joining on a late loan from Bolton Wanderers, Conor Wilkinson only managed to make one appearance. Wilkinson came off the bench in Pompey’s final league game against Northampton Town.

Wilkinson is now with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership after leaving Walsall over the summer.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain - Kidderminster Harriers

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the Portsmouth academy and there were big hopes for him. He wasn’t able to make his mark at the club and made just one appearance in the EFL Trophy.

He’s now a key player for Kidderminster who play in the National League.

Kaleem Haitham - Chichester City

Kaleem Haitham played eight minutes for Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy in the 2015/16 season.

He’s now with Chichester who play in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Issiaga Kaba - AFC Portchester

Issiaga Kaba joined the Portsmouth U18 setup from the Southampton academy. His one appearance came in the EFL Trophy.

Like Brook, he’s now with AFC Portchester in the Wessex League Premier Division.