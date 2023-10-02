Highlights Guy Whittingham, who scored over 100 goals for Pompey as a player, is fifth on our list.

Portsmouth are enjoying a brilliant start to the League One season under John Mousinho.

Pompey are battling at the top of the table and they will be desperate to keep that momentum going.

Mousinho would love for that to be the case and for him to guide Portsmouth back into the Championship after over a decade away.

It is a very welcome upturn in fortunes for the Fratton Park faithful, who have certainly been through the mill in recent years and endured a real mixed bag when it comes to the person standing in the dugout.

For every Harry Redknapp, there has been a Tony Adams. For every Kenny Jackett, there has been an Alain Perrin.

But where do Adams and Perrin rank when we are talking about the worst managers in Portsmouth's history?

Well, we have ranked the six worst win percentages of Pompey managers below – according to Soccerbase and Wikipedia – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have taken charge of at least 10 matches.

6 Steve Claridge – 21.7%

The EFL veteran was into his second spell with hometown club Portsmouth when he was named player-manager following Tony Pulis' departure in October 2000.

Claridge's reign got off to a wonderful start with three successive victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Crewe and Crystal Palace, with the striker scoring on each occasion.

But he won just two of his next 20 games and a run of four defeats in five saw him return solely to a playing capacity the following February, with Graham Rix taking his place in the dugout.

5 Guy Whittingham – 21.6%

Whittingham had shone as a player for Portsmouth, scoring over 100 goals across three separate spells with the club.

Alongside Stuart Gray, he won one match as joint-caretaker in October 2011 before returning on a temporary basis after Michael Appleton's departure the following year.

The appointment was made permanent when Pompey entered administration in April 2013, but he could not save the club from back-to-back relegations to League Two.

Overall, Whittingham won 11 of his 51 matches in charge before leaving in November 2013.

4 John Gregory – 20%

Next up is a man that managed one win and one game less than Whittingham.

Gregory began his managerial career when he replaced Alan Ball at Fratton Park in January 1989 and oversaw a mid-table finish in Division Two.

He departed Portsmouth one year later and went on to manage the likes of Aston Villa, Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Crawley Town.

3 Richie Barker – 20%

The former Bury and Crawley boss was named Whittingham's successor at Portsmouth in December 2013.

Pompey were still reeling from consecutive relegations to League Two, but Barker was unable to inspire a change of fortunes for the club.

Indeed, he won just four of his 20 matches at the helm and a run of six without victory – which left his side in danger of slipping out of the EFL – saw him depart that March.

2 Alain Perrin – 19.1%

Former Troyes and Marseille boss Perrin was tasked with keeping Portsmouth in the Premier League when he replaced Velimir Zajec in April 2005.

He successfully did that aided by a thumping 4-1 victory over rivals Southampton, who were relegated at the end of that season.

But a poor start to the following campaign – with the club lingering near the bottom three once more – the Frenchman departed with just four victories from his 21 matches.

1 Tony Adams – 18.2%

Former assistant coach Adams had the unenviable task of replacing Harry Redknapp, who left Fratton Park for Tottenham in October 2008.

One of the greatest defenders of his time, the ex-Arsenal skipper struggled to have the same impact in the dugout and was unable to build on the momentum from his predecessor.

Adams oversaw just four wins from a possible 22, and a run of seven defeats in eight culminated in his sacking less than four months into the role.