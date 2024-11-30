Portsmouth are a shadow of the club they used to be. The 2008 FA Cup winners have been on a long and tricky road back to the top of English football, but find themselves staring down the barrel of relegation back to League One.

John Mousinho guided Pompey to an excellent title win last term, as the Blues were comfortably the best side in the division over the course of the campaign. However, expectations for the Champions to kick on and cause the Championship some real problems have been halted, after a poor start to the campaign.

The club doesn't have an enormous budget to compete at the top of the table, but fans are certainly disappointed at the position Pompey find themselves in currently. After a busy summer, the club are estimated by Capology to be spending just under £13,000 more per week on player wages than they did last season. So, let's delve into the numbers and see what's changed.

Portsmouth's estimated weekly wage structure

It was to be expected that Portsmouth would have to spend more money on player wages in the Championship than they did in League One. This is part and parcel of remaining a competitive outfit in their new division.

However, the difference isn't enormous, with £13,000 between last season's estimated weekly wage figure of £125,885, and this season's estimate of £138,500 per week.

Capology suggests that Mousinho was afforded a bigger budget to play with this season, in an attempt to keep his side competitive in the second tier. Whilst this is more than likely the case, allowing out of contract players to depart has also freed up plenty of space in the squad to bring in new recruits.

Estimated average weekly earnings for Portsmouth players

Portsmouth estimated salaries - Key takeaways (Capology) Weekly payroll Average weekly salary Highest earner Lowest earner(s) £138,500 £4,468 Matt Ritchie (£15,000 p/w) Mark O'Mahoney and Terry Devlin (£1,500 p/w)

The wage structure is fairly evenly distributed among the squad according to Capology. Whilst it's expected that Pompey wouldn't be able to match the wages that top Championship teams have forked out, the Blues have found a fairly sustainable middle ground for their squad players.

Of course, the crucial first team players are estimated to be earning above an average wage, but Pompey's average weekly wage is very low in comparison with the rest of the Championship. The Seaside club's squad is estimated to have an average weekly wage of £4,468 per week.

To put this into comparison, relegation rivals QPR are estimated to have an average weekly outgoing of £8,018, which is almost double what Portsmouth are able to offer their players. When you start to add more context to the squad's salaries, it's understandable why Pompey are unable to attract higher calibre players.

However, this number is definitely inflated by the club's highest earner, whose salary in comparison to the rest of the squad is absolutely staggering.

The Ritchie reunion contributed to growth in weekly outgoings

When it comes to the highest earner at Portsmouth, there is one player who stands out well above the rest. Unsurprisingly, this player is former Newcastle United and Bournemouth wing-back, Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie returned to Fratton Park this summer, following his departure from Newcastle. Having come through the academy on the South Coast, the Scot played for the Blues between 2008 and 2011. His return came 13 years later, as he looked to help Pompey retain their Championship status.

However, signing the former Scotland international came at a hefty price for the League One champions, with Ritchie estimated to be earning £15,000 per week. This figure is staggering compared to the rest of the squad, as the Scot is on double the wage of his next closest competitor, Jordan Archer.

All in all, the ex-Premier League star contributes an estimated 10.83% of the club's weekly payroll. Whilst the reunion might have been poetic, it may not have been the best financial decision.