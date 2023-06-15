Ambition levels will be high at Portsmouth FC next season as John Mousinho prepares for his first summer transfer window as Pompey boss.

The Hampshire club displayed positive signs under the 37-year-old's stewardship during the back end of last season and will be eager to get going again as they set their sights on challenging for League One's top-six positions, at the very least.

The latest transfer window is now officially open and it will be interesting to see what areas of the pitch are strengthened and the general level of business they conduct.

Whilst we wait for the new League One campaign to get underway, here, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours and done deals at Pompey...

Four players touch down at Fratton Park

It has been a busy start to the transfer window at Fratton Park, with Pompey already confirming the additions of Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin.

Evidently looking to do business early, it will be interesting to see how the next couple of weeks play out.

Zak Swanson

Full-back Zak Swanson is attracting Championship interest, with a report from Football Insider revealing that Coventry City and Swansea City are keeping tabs on the Arsenal acadmey gruadate.

The defender penned down a two-year deal when he arrived at Portsmouth last summer, whilst Pompey have the option of extending his stay for a further year.

Could Portsmouth sign Gavin Whyte?

Gavin Whyte is a player that Portsmouth are continuing to keep tabs on as the summer transfer window heats up, according to journalist Andrew Moon.

Whyte played with Pompey boss Mousinho at Oxford United and is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Cardiff City comes to an end this month.

Kusini Yengi

Portsmouth are one of four clubs that are chasing Western Sydney Wanderers forward Kusini Yengi this summer, as detailed in a report from Australian news outlet FTBL.

The Australian outfit are expecting to receive a six-figure fee for the 24-year-old if he is to depart this summer, with an unnamed Championship club, as well as teams in Austria and France, are keeping a close on him.

Harvey Blair

Portsmouth are considering a loan move for Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair, as revealed in a report from Football Insider, with Pompey facing divisional competition from Burton Albion and Leyton Orient.

The 19-year-old, who is 'highly regarded at Anfield' is also being watched by Scottish duo Aberdeen and Kilmarnock as the Reds decide what is the next best step for his career.